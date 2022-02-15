ISHLT Core Academies in Heart and Lung Transplantation Precede Annual Meeting in Boston

HFTX and LTX Core Academies designed for junior faculty and trainees offered on 26 April Tweet this

The LTX Core Academy is chaired by Cynthia Gries, MD, MSc, of Advent Health Transplant Institute in Orlando, FL USA, and co-chaired by Daniel Chambers, MBBS, MRCP, FRACP, MD, of The Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane, Australia, and Göran Dellgren, MD, PhD, of Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Goteborg, Sweden. Sessions will feature focused presentations providing historical context, covering candidate selection, donor management and organ procurement, post-transplant management, and complications. For the full program details and faculty, visit bit.ly/2022LTXcore.

Core Academies courses are designed for trainees and professionals in the early stages of their careers, or for those interested in refreshing their knowledge with an update on the current state of the field. These programs were both created to help clinicians manage treatment efficiently and improve patient outcomes.

These in-person educational experiences include focused lectures, panel discussions, interactive question and answer periods, and case-based work with the goal of aligning clinical patient care with current best practices and the highest quality standards.

For more information about the Academies in Boston and to register, visit bit.ly/ISHLT2022academies.

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

