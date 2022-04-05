ISHLT Professional Communities Elect Leaders Across Seven Specialties

ADDISON, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation has announced the results of the 2022 member elections for Professional Community leaders, who serve as representatives to the four ISHLT Interdisciplinary Network Steering Committees. Seventeen leaders across seven professional specialties were elected to serve three-year terms beginning 1 May, 2022, immediately following the 2022 ISHLT Annual Meeting.

"The Professional Communities are our most direct connection to ISHLT members, their views, and ways in which we can promote and improve the care of patients with advanced thoracic organ disease," says Joseph G. Rogers, MD, Chair of the Governance Nominating Committee and ISHLT Past President. "They also serve a critical role in ISHLT project development, in the identification and development of the next group of leaders, and by adding to the richness of our multi-disciplinary society. We are fortunate to have these talented leaders galvanize and guide our Professional Communities and serve as vital links with our 3,500 members around the world."