ISI Elite Reports Steady, Solid Growth, Continues to Redefine the Boutique Fitness Franchise Model

Sweat Equity Pays Off for Former D1 Athlete Who Took a Leap of Faith Building a Brand Fueled by Community-minded, Scientific-based Functional Strength Training Centers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the nation's fastest growing boutique fitness concepts built on athletic-based-training (ABT ), ISI® Elite Training today released its 2023 Year End report and Q1/24 achievements to date, both indicating the strength of its brand, the integrity of its operations and the value in its franchise model.

ISI Elite Training year-over-year 2023 resulted in system wide growth across the board, hitting its 10,000-membership milestone and reporting $14M in annual revenue, up 57% year-over-year. The boutique franchise fitness brand also reported a record average facility sales growth (AUV) of 6 percent, while seeing a 13 percent increase in same facility sales from 2022 to 2023, which includes memberships, retail, supplement, and other in-gym consumables. "The ISI Elite Training vibe comes from a shared passion, a collective energy, the high-fives, and the spirit of one," said Adam Rice, CEO of ISI Elite Training. "The accountability, trust, and talent that sport team members hold for each other is how championships are won and legends are made. This is the meaning behind the phrase 'Iron Sharpens Iron' and from which ISI Elite Training was built."

The momentum continues into 2024 as the brand reported 38% year-over-year and 14% month-over-month increases in January – the third highest in brand history. As a franchise model, ISI Elite Training elevates the boutique-gym genre as franchisees experience steady, meaningful gains.

To this end, many boutique fitness franchisees with competing brands are switching to the ISI Elite Training franchise model citing a more comprehensive marketing program and the success of the ABT scientific-based functional training focus. Additionally, with the minimal turnover costs, lower barrier to entry and the real estate issue already resolved, owners passionate about fitness have found a new pathway to merge passion with success for the benefit of their community.

Though talks of recession loom, ISI Elite Training has performed well since the day it launched. The brand caters to individuals seeking a more personalized and unique fitness experience, through specialized sessions and highly trained coaches. Each location is built with the community in mind, fostering a strong and loyal membership base.

"That vibe created by each location's positive energy, high-impact workouts and community-minded offering is gaining traction," said Adam. "With 43 locations open across 13 states, ISI Elite Training continues its momentum into 2024 projecting 100 total open locations in 20 states, with 225 total awarded locations by the end of the year."

ISI Elite Training continues to garner industry accolades for its success being awarded the #26 position in Entrepreneur's Emerging 150 list and the magazine's annual Top 500 Franchises, coming in this year at #473 for its groundbreaking 325% 3-year growth. ISI Elite has also garnered the attention of Inc. Magazine being recognized as in the Inc. 5000 list in 2022 and 2023 (moving from #2403 in 2022 to #457 in 2023); ranked #31 in Inc.'s Mid-Atlantic Region for its 321% 2-year growth.

Boutique Fitness Continues to Thrive Despite Economic Instability

Despite recent worry and fear of recessions, the health and fitness industry continue to experience significant growth. While some boutique gyms have thrived, others may struggle due to challenges like high operating costs, limited resources, or difficulty in attracting and retaining clients.

"We feel we have a near perfect model for people who are interested in investing in the ISI Elite Training brand. Not only are our members getting a structured, functional strength and conditioning workout, they are connecting with others where they continue to build confidence and instill a level of accountability toward overall health and wellness practices," concluded Adam.

Learn more about ISI Elite Training franchising opportunities or how you can get involved in Athletic-Based Training .

About ISI Elite Training

In 2011, ISI® Elite Training Founder, Adam Rice opened his first facility in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Adam selected the name ISI® Elite Training based on Proverbs 27:17: "Iron Sharpens Iron, as one person sharpens another." In 2019, ISI Elite Training opened its successful boutique gym concept to franchising built on a philosophy of community alignment where like-minded people inspire, motivate, and hold each other accountable to achieve their desired results. ISI Elite training sessions are led by energetic and nationally certified coaches. Each workout takes members through a fast-paced Athletic Based Training (ABT) session, burning up to 1,000 calories in 50 minutes. ISI Elite training programs build self-confidence, increase muscular strength and endurance, burn fat, and improve flexibility for all fitness levels.

