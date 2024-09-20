ISI Technology Makes Inc. 5000 List for the Second Consecutive Year

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISI Technology, a leading provider of software solutions for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) and Medicaid billing, is thrilled to announce that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the United States, and ISI Technology's inclusion in this elite group underscores its continued success, innovation, and impact on the NEMT industry.

Being recognized two years in a row by Inc. 5000 highlights ISI Technology's rapid growth, driven by its commitment to delivering cutting-edge software that streamlines NEMT operations for providers worldwide. ISI Technology's software solutions empower providers with advanced scheduling, real-time tracking, and automated billing, allowing them to offer more efficient and reliable transportation services.

"This achievement reflects the hard work of our team, the loyalty of our clients, and our shared commitment to innovation," said Jonathon Anthon, Chief Executive Officer of ISI Technology. "Making the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is a significant milestone that speaks to our sustained growth and our dedication to improving healthcare accessibility through technology. We're incredibly proud of this honor and look forward to continuing our journey of success."

ISI Technology's placement on the Inc. 5000 list demonstrates not only its financial growth but also its lasting influence in the NEMT sector, providing transformative solutions that help providers optimize their operations while enhancing patient care.

For more information about ISI Technology and its recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, please visit isi-technology.com or contact [email protected].

About ISI Technology: ISI Technology is a leader in Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) and Medicaid billing software solutions. Dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction, ISI Technology provides NEMT providers with advanced tools to optimize their operations, improve service quality, and enhance healthcare accessibility.

Media Contact:

Yurii Martynov

+1 716-220-8663

[email protected]

SOURCE ISI Technology