ISI VidMobile Inks 5-Year Contract with State of Utah

WILLARD, Utah, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISI VidMobile, a pioneer in cutting-edge mobile security solutions, celebrates a significant milestone in its journey with the signing of a 5-year contract to supply solar-powered mobile security units to the State of Utah.

Tailored to meet the evolving demands of government and businesses, VidMobile's advanced technology provides unmatched features and cost-effective alternatives to conventional security measures. Our innovative surveillance system operates entirely on solar power, ensuring independent and eco-friendly operation without the need for external power or WiFi connectivity.

Expect exceptional performance and reliability with VidMobile's surveillance system, boasting crystal-clear 4K UHD resolution for enhanced monitoring across various settings. Key highlights include intelligent alerts and rules, customizable notifications, cutting-edge AI capabilities, automatic 960X Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) tracking for seamless monitoring, and enhanced night vision up to 600 feet for optimal surveillance round the clock.

For more information about VidMobile's cutting-edge surveillance system and comprehensive security solutions, visit www.vidmobile.us.

About ISI VidMobile

Interconnect Services Inc (ISI) VidMobile, established in 1997, is a leading provider of innovative security solutions. We specialize in offering state-of-the-art mobile surveillance systems for businesses and organizations committed to ensuring the safety and security of their premises. With over two decades of experience, we continue to deliver cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

