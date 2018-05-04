iSIGN Media Announces a Warrant Extension

The 677,777 warrants due to expire on May 11, 2018 will be extended to May 11, 2019. There is no change to the original exercise price of $0.27. These warrants are held by two individuals who are both officers and directors of the Company.

Additionally, iSIGN is announcing that Mr. Ed Sloot has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors effective April 30, 2018.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Ed for his time and dedication to iSIGN over the past three years," stated Mr. Alex Romanov, iSIGN's Chairman of the Board. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

iSIGN Media, based in Toronto, is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in gathering point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers and loyalty perks to consumers' mobile devices in proximity and with real-time proof of redemption. iSIGN's data gathering capabilities provide analytics on price points, typical purchases, in-store dwell time and other shopper metrics that identify emerging consumer behaviors. These insights enable smarter business decisions and provide increased ROI metrics for more transparent marketing. iSIGN delivers relevant, timely messages on an opt-in basis at no charge to consumers, transmitting rich media to consumer mobile devices via Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy as opposed to iBeacons, apps, downloads and required surrendering of personal information. Proven to increase brand engagement and customer loyalty, iSIGN generates preference-based, predictive "clean data" without compromising consumer privacy. Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and AOpen America Inc. www.isignmedia.com

