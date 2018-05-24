iSIGN Media Announces Its Las Vegas Digital Safe City Initiative

21st Century has partnered with RMT, iSIGN and other selected technology companies to present our technology and hardware in a comprehensive technology solution to allow Las Vegas to meet their goal of being the first United States city to implement a Digital Safe City Initiative. SAM is uniquely positioned to be the primary choice for citywide safety coverage due to its ability to leverage many forms of communication simultaneously to alert citizens with actionable measures based on their current locations.

Discussions have been held with the City, as well as with a candidate running for election in the June 12, 2018 local elections, whose campaign is centered on public safety. Additionally, 21st Century will be presenting SAM to the Clark County School District to have SAM implemented throughout their school system.

"More details will be made available as the project unfolds," stated Mr. R. O. Brooks Freshwadda, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of 21st Century Moves LLC. "With a population of over 2.1 million residents in Clark County and approximately 42 million visitors annually, Vegas is the perfect candidate for a Digital Safe City initiative, with SAM as its core technology."

Clark County School District is the fifth largest school district in the United States, with an enrollment of over 320,000 students in its system of 358 schools and more than 42,000 employees.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN Media, based in Toronto, is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in gathering point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers and loyalty perks to consumers' mobile devices in proximity and with real-time proof of redemption. iSIGN's data gathering capabilities provide analytics on price points, typical purchases, in-store dwell time and other shopper metrics that identify emerging consumer behaviors. These insights enable smarter business decisions and provide increased ROI metrics for more transparent marketing. iSIGN delivers relevant, timely messages on an opt-in basis at no charge to consumers, transmitting rich media to consumer mobile devices via Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy as opposed to iBeacons, apps, downloads and required surrendering of personal information. Proven to increase brand engagement and customer loyalty, iSIGN generates preference-based, predictive "clean data" without compromising consumer privacy. Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and AOpen America Inc. www.isignmedia.com

About 21st Century Moves LLC

21st Century Moves LLC is a solutions-based company whose motto is "21st Century Moves, Demand 21st Century Plans" and is also the mother company to Dust Raiders and American National Consumer Health Management or ANCHM, locally based in Las Vegas, Nevada. www.21stcenturymoves.com

About Rich Multimedia Technologies

Rich Multimedia and its executive team have a 25 year plus proven track record in the telecommunications; advertising; in-airport media and retail travel business. With our partners we represent the leading international brands' and In-airport retail concessionaires. We are committed to working in close partnerships with brands, airport operators and suppliers to bring the mobile traveller on-the-go an unrivalled shopping choice and experience. We are relentless in our search for new concepts that will help develop existing and new markets. www.richmediatechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with iSIGN Media's business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect iSIGN Media's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. iSIGN Media assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

