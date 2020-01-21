ISILAUNCH enters into Launch Services Agreement with Firefly Aerospace

"We are very pleased to have ISILAUNCH as a customer for our Alpha launch vehicle," said Firefly CEO Dr. Tom Markusic. "With our anticipated flight rate and the growth of the demand for launch services, Firefly will leverage the experience and market presence of ISILAUNCH to provide their customers with economical, convenient and reliable flight opportunities."

"We are very keen to work with Firefly and their Alpha launch vehicle," said ISILAUNCH Director Abe Bonnema. "Based on our extensive experience with cluster launches, having launched hundreds of small satellites that way over the past ten years, we believe the Alpha launch vehicle has a very interesting capacity to cost ratio, enabling the launch configuration flexibility we need to serve our broad customer base, while Alpha is also interesting for our ambitions to bring swarms of small satellites to lunar orbit. Moreover, we are pleased to conclude that our business philosophy and market approach align very well with those of Firefly."

Alona Kolisnyk, Firefly Director of International Business Development, added that, "At Firefly, our team is preparing to quickly ramp flight cadence following the maiden launch of our Alpha vehicle. This will allow us to deliver customer payloads to their preferred orbits in a responsive and affordable way. The rideshare missions Firefly will execute with ISILAUNCH will further enable the global small satellite industry and provide flight heritage to disruptive cislunar technologies being developed by commercial space startups."

ABOUT ISILAUNCH

Innovative Space Logistics (ISILAUNCH) is the focal point of all launch services activities at ISIS - Innovative Solutions in Space (ISISPACE), a Netherlands-based vertically integrated small satellite company, which offers satellites-as-a-service and innovative turn-key solutions for the global small satellite industry including satellite development, launch services, and satellite operations. ISILAUNCH is focused on the provision of regular launches for CubeSats and microsatellites and provides launch brokering services, launch interface equipment, flight certification testing and launch insurance services to a broad range of customers. ISILAUNCH is also able to support launch integration services utilizing its large family of launch deployers, separation systems, sequencers and related interface hardware.

ABOUT FIREFLY AEROSPACE

Firefly is developing a family of launch and in-space vehicles and services that provide industry-leading affordability, convenience and reliability. Firefly's launch vehicles utilize common technologies, manufacturing infrastructure and launch capabilities, providing LEO launch solutions for up to four metric tons of payload at the lowest cost/kg in the small-lift class. Combined with Firefly's in-space vehicles, such as the Orbital Transfer Vehicle and Genesis Lander, Firefly provides the space industry with a one-stop shop for missions to the surface of the Moon or beyond. Headquartered in Cedar Park TX, Firefly has additional presence in Washington, D.C., Dnipro, Ukraine and Tokyo, Japan. Firefly is financed by Noosphere Ventures of Menlo Park, CA.

