isinwheel Kicks Off 8th Anniversary Campaign with Exclusive Summer Deals on Top Electric Scooters

Limited-time offers from May 28 to June 15 provide the perfect opportunity for urban commuters and outdoor enthusiasts to upgrade their mobility solutions.

NEW YORK, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches and urban micro-mobility demand surges, isinwheel, a leading innovator in electric mobility solutions, is celebrating its 8th anniversary in the U.S. market with a special campaign. Running from May 28 to June 15, the event features staged price reductions on best-selling models, offering a timely solution for consumers seeking flexible, eco-friendly, and lightweight alternatives to traditional transportation amidst rising fuel costs.

The campaign highlights four standout models tailored to different riding needs:

GT4 Series : Designed for performance-oriented riders, this powerhouse features a 2400W dual-motor system. It is built for long-distance commutes and weekend off-road adventures, delivering unmatched power and stability.

: Designed for performance-oriented riders, this powerhouse features a 2400W dual-motor system. It is built for long-distance commutes and weekend off-road adventures, delivering unmatched power and stability. GT1 Series : As the most affordable dual-motor scooter on the market, the GT1 Dual strikes a perfect balance between performance and accessibility. It is an excellent choice for entry-level off-road and mixed-use city riding. : As the most affordable dual-motor scooter on the market, the GT1 Dual strikes a perfect balance between performance and accessibility. It is an excellent choice for entry-level off-road and mixed-use city riding.

H7 Pro : For those prioritizing comfort during long commutes, the H7 Pro comes equipped with a seat and a sleek silver finish. It is the ideal companion for urban riders seeking a relaxed and stylish journey.

: For those prioritizing comfort during long commutes, the H7 Pro comes equipped with a seat and a sleek silver finish. It is the ideal companion for urban riders seeking a relaxed and stylish journey. H7: A versatile option for daily city commuting, the H7 offers agility and efficiency for navigating busy streets with ease.

With the arrival of warmer weather, more people are looking for ways to combine outdoor activities with efficient city travel. isinwheel's diverse product lineup addresses this trend by providing reliable car alternatives that are perfect for navigating urban landscapes, exploring parks, or commuting to work. The 8th Anniversary Campaign provides an ideal opportunity for riders to adjust their travel habits and experience the freedom of electric mobility.

In addition, isinwheel has launched the "V10 Challenge," encouraging users to share videos featuring the isinwheel V10 Off-Road Electric Skateboard. Submissions can showcase daily commuting, urban cruising, or other creative riding scenarios. Participants will have the opportunity to earn cash rewards based on video performance, with higher view counts unlocking greater incentives.

Visit the isinwheel website to explore the full range of products and take advantage of the exclusive discounts.

Or connect with isinwheel on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isinwheel.fans

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/isinwheel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/isinwheel_global

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/isinwheel

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@isinwheelglobal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/isinwheelglobal

SOURCE isinwheel