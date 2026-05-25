isinwheel Rolls Out 8th Anniversary Campaign in Europe with Special Offers on Electric Scooters

BERLIN, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- isinwheel, a leading innovator in electric mobility solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 8th Anniversary Campaign. Starting on May 28 and running through June 15, this special event celebrates eight years of innovation and growth.

Since its establishment in 2018, isinwheel has rapidly expanded its global footprint, with Europe becoming a key market for its innovative electric scooters and bikes. To express gratitude to European consumers, isinwheel is offering exclusive discounts on its most popular models, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality, affordable, and sustainable transportation solutions.

Anniversary Highlights: Premium Scooters at Special Prices

The campaign features a curated selection of isinwheel's best-selling products, catering to diverse needs from family fun to high-performance off-roading:

MiniSpider Kids' Electric Car : Perfect for young adventurers, the MiniSpider is now available at half price . This safe and stylish ride-on toy is ideal for summer outings and children's entertainment, offering exceptional value for families.

: Perfect for young adventurers, the MiniSpider is now available . This safe and stylish ride-on toy is ideal for summer outings and children's entertainment, offering exceptional value for families. GT1 Dual Off-Road Electric Scooter : Built for thrill-seekers, the GT1 Dual boasts a powerful 1600W dual-motor system, capable of tackling complex terrains with ease. Its robust performance makes it a top choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

: Built for thrill-seekers, the GT1 Dual boasts a powerful 1600W dual-motor system, capable of tackling complex terrains with ease. Its robust performance makes it a top choice for outdoor enthusiasts. GT4 Dual High-Performance Scooter : For the ultimate power experience, the GT4 Dual delivers an impressive 2400W output. Designed for premium users and performance players, it offers unmatched speed and stability.

: For the ultimate power experience, the GT4 Dual delivers an impressive 2400W output. Designed for premium users and performance players, it offers unmatched speed and stability. S9 Electric Scooter (350W) : The perfect companion for city commuters, the S9 combines portability with efficiency, making daily travel smooth and effortless.

: The perfect companion for city commuters, the S9 combines portability with efficiency, making daily travel smooth and effortless. H7 Pro Commuting Scooter with Seat: Designed for comfort and long-distance travel, the H7 Pro features an ergonomic seat and stable performance, ideal for daily commuting.

isinwheel's diverse product line ensures that there is a perfect ride for everyone. Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your mobility experience. Visit isinwheel's website to explore the full range of anniversary deals.

About isinwheel

isinwheel is a global leader in the manufacture of personal E-scooters, committed to enhancing the riding experience through continuous innovation. Embracing the principles of sustainable development, isinwheel offers convenient, eco-friendly, stylish, and affordable transportation solutions. Bringing desired destinations closer, isinwheel enriches lives in simpler, more affordable, and enjoyable ways.

For more information, please visit isinwheel's website and social media:

Website: https://www.isinwheel.co.uk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/isinwheel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isinwheel.Europe

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/isinwheel.eu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/isinwheel_eu/

X: https://twitter.com/isinwheelglobal

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