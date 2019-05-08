I*SKREAM® Brand Ice-Cream Bars Reinvention

MILFORD, Conn., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- I*SKREAM® Bars in 7 decadent, no sugar added flavors has undergone a brand reinvention. Low in calories and fat with natural sugars – I*SKREAM® will be unveiled in Market Basket and Key Foods in the Northeast this summer.

I*SKREAM® bars new packaging with its bright, colorful cartons reflects the desire by consumers to find a better for you ice cream SUPERTREAT®. Manufactured in Utah and St. Louis, the fresh new appearance conveys the company's goal that no one should take a bite of mediocre ice cream. With only 3-4 grams of sugar and a creamy chocolate coating nothing in this bar SKREAMS ordinary. Each of the seven flavors has a unique "buddy" on the box to illustrate and connect with the diverse market for low-sugar treats from Millennials to Baby Boomers.

I*SKREAM® is a 100% women owned business founded by ice cream maker Susan Patrick to create a low sugar, naturally sweetened with Stevia, delicious frozen SUPERTREAT® that she could serve her four kids. "I was inspired when making this bar," says Patrick, "by the 'I scream, you scream' ice cream song from when I was a kid, and I wanted my children to have all the fun without tons of sugar. To me it was a win win."

I*SKREAM® makeover rolls out this month. Contact us at https://iskream.com/ for samples and more information about our unique product.

