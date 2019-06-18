ISL Announces Team Iron Roster For The 2019 Season

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Iron, one of eight clubs that make up the International Swimming League (ISL), is thrilled to officially announce their team roster for the 2019 season.

Team Iron is excited to establish the first professional swim club based in Budapest, Hungary and honored to be a founding member of ISL. They are building the team based on Katinka Hosszú's existing Iron brand and around its core values: hard work, toughness, perseverance. Team Iron is looking forward to building a competitive team where all members embrace the Iron attitude and are ready to fight for the team while they are given the opportunity to reach their individual professional goals as well.

The world-class athletes competing for Team Iron include:



Veronika Andrusenko Kristóf Milák Alia Atkinson Ranomi Kromowidjojo Ajna Késely Jenna Laukkanen Kim Busch Fanny Lecluyse Kimberly Buys Vladimir Morozov Henrik Christiansen Mie Nielsen Dávid Verrasztó Peter John Stevens Jérémy Desplanches Sebastian Szabo Dominik Kozma Pieter Timmers Robert Glinta Kira Toussaint Maddie Groves Jessica Vall Katinka Hosszú Zsuzsanna Jakabos

Team Iron is ready to bring their strength and resilience to the pool deck on October 18-19, where they'll face rivals LA Condors, London Roar, and NY Breakers.

