ISL Announces Team Iron Roster For The 2019 Season

International Swimming League

Jun 18, 2019

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Iron, one of eight clubs that make up the International Swimming League (ISL), is thrilled to officially announce their team roster for the 2019 season.

Team Iron is excited to establish the first professional swim club based in Budapest, Hungary and honored to be a founding member of ISL.  They are building the team based on Katinka Hosszú's existing Iron brand and around its core values: hard work, toughness, perseverance. Team Iron is looking forward to building a competitive team where all members embrace the Iron attitude and are ready to fight for the team while they are given the opportunity to reach their individual professional goals as well.

The world-class athletes competing for Team Iron include:

Veronika Andrusenko

Kristóf Milák

Alia Atkinson

Ranomi Kromowidjojo

Ajna Késely

Jenna Laukkanen

Kim Busch

Fanny Lecluyse

Kimberly Buys

Vladimir Morozov

Henrik Christiansen

Mie Nielsen

Dávid Verrasztó

Peter John Stevens

Jérémy Desplanches

Sebastian Szabo

Dominik Kozma

Pieter Timmers

Robert Glinta

Kira Toussaint

Maddie Groves

Jessica Vall

Katinka Hosszú

Zsuzsanna Jakabos

Team Iron is ready to bring their strength and resilience to the pool deck on October 18-19, where they'll face rivals LA Condors, London Roar, and NY Breakers.

To stay up to date on Team Iron and the ISL, please visit isl.global, or join the conversation and follow along on Twitter (@swimisl), Instagram (@iron_isl, @iswimleague) and Facebook (@iron.isl, internationalswimmingleague). For more information on the league or to schedule a press interview, contact Kate Gardiner at 312-725-0146 or kate@greyhorse.cc.

