ISL Announces the Aqua Centurions Team Roster for the 2019 Season

ROME, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having signed many of the world's best swimmers, Aqua Centurions is ready to compete in the International Swimming League (ISL)'s first season. Led by General Manager Alessandra Guerra, they will go head-to-head with Cali Condors, DC Trident, and Energy Standard on October 4-5.

The Aqua Centurions, whose name is derived from the Roman Centurions, is comprised of both Italian and international champions from all parts of the world. Throughout the season, these top-notch swimmers plan to channel the mentality of ancient Romans while reflecting the high standards associated with the phrase "Made in Italy."

"I'm honored to be a part of the first generation of athletes that will help to pioneer a new age of swimming with the ISL. I can't wait to compete with Aqua Centurions and see where we can take this sport," said Greek-Bulgarian competitive swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev.

The initial team roster for the Aqua Centurions includes:

Luiz Altamir Melo Kristian Gkolomeev Ilaria Bianchi Philip Heintz Georgia Bohl Franziska Hentke Martina Carraro Sarah Köhler Apostolos Christou Nicolo Martinenghi Santo Condorelli Kaylee McKeown Breno Correia Alessandro Miressi Laszlo Cseh Larissa Oliveira Ilaria Cusinato Margherita Panziera Gabriele Detti Federica Pellegrini Silvia Di Pietro Fabio Scozzoli Luca Dotto



