ISL Announces the Cali Condors Team Roster for the 2019 Season

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cali Condors, led by four-time Olympic Gold Medalist and General Manager Jason Lezak, are thrilled to announce the team roster for the 2019 season.

"We're excited to bring together a roster of the best swimmers in the world and we think we're going to be one of the most competitive teams in the league. I can't wait to see my old teammates on the pool deck -- and bring some trophies back home," said Lezak.

The Cali Condors is a professional swimming club based in San Francisco, CA, founded in 2018. It is one of the original eight clubs--which includes four U.S. clubs--of the International Swimming League (ISL). The Cali Condors are ready to take on rivals Aqua Centurions, DC Trident, and Energy Standard at the first match of the season on Oct. 4-5 in Indianapolis, IN.

The initial team roster for the Cali Condors includes:

Bowe Becker Mitch Larkin Jack Cartwright Kacper Majchrzak Mallory Comerford Melanie Margalis Kelsi Dahlia Kylie Masse Nic Fink Justin Ress Hali Flickinger John Shebat Townley Haas Olivia Smoliga Molly Hannis Jan Świtkowski Natalie Hinds Mark Szaranek Anton Ipsen Ariarne Titmus Shayna Jack Andrew Wilson Radosław Kawęcki Kelsey Wog Lilly King



To stay up to date on the Cali Condors or the International Swimming League, please visit isl.global or follow along on Twitter (@calicondors_isl, @swimisl), Instagram (@calicondors_isl, @iswimleague), and Facebook (@calicondorsisl, internationalswimmingleague). For more information on the league, the team, or to schedule a press interview, please contact Kate Gardiner at 312-725-0146 or kate@greyhorse.cc .

SOURCE International Swimming League