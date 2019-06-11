ISL Announces the Cali Condors Team Roster for the 2019 Season

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cali Condors, led by four-time Olympic Gold Medalist and General Manager Jason Lezak, are thrilled to announce the team roster for the 2019 season.

"We're excited to bring together a roster of the best swimmers in the world and we think we're going to be one of the most competitive teams in the league. I can't wait to see my old teammates on the pool deck -- and bring some trophies back home," said Lezak.

The Cali Condors is a professional swimming club based in San Francisco, CA, founded in 2018.  It is one of the original eight clubs--which includes four U.S. clubs--of the International Swimming League (ISL). The Cali Condors are ready to take on rivals Aqua Centurions, DC Trident, and Energy Standard at the first match of the season on Oct. 4-5 in Indianapolis, IN.

The initial team roster for the Cali Condors includes:

Bowe Becker

Mitch Larkin

Jack Cartwright

Kacper Majchrzak

Mallory Comerford

Melanie Margalis

Kelsi Dahlia

Kylie Masse

Nic Fink

Justin Ress

Hali Flickinger

John Shebat

Townley Haas

Olivia Smoliga

Molly Hannis

Jan Świtkowski

Natalie Hinds

Mark Szaranek

Anton Ipsen

Ariarne Titmus

Shayna Jack

Andrew Wilson

Radosław Kawęcki

Kelsey Wog

Lilly King

To stay up to date on the Cali Condors or the International Swimming League, please visit isl.global or follow along on Twitter (@calicondors_isl, @swimisl), Instagram (@calicondors_isl, @iswimleague), and Facebook (@calicondorsisl, internationalswimmingleague). For more information on the league, the team, or to schedule a press interview, please contact Kate Gardiner at 312-725-0146 or kate@greyhorse.cc.

