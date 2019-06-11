ISL Announces the DC Trident Team Roster for the 2019 Season

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DC Trident, one of eight clubs that make up the International Swimming League (ISL), is proud to announce their team roster for 2019. The DC Trident will compete on Oct 4-5 in Indianapolis, IN against the Cali Condors, Aqua Centurions, and Energy Standard.

Kaitlin Sandeno, Olympic Gold Medalist, six-time World Champion, former World Record holder, and current Pan American Games record holder for Team USA, serves as the general manager for the DC Trident and is one of the first female general managers in pro sports history. Sandeno said, "I'm so proud of what we're building at DC Trident, for our swimmers, the fans, and the sport. Our roster has it all, from Olympic legends to swimming's future stars. DC Trident is a force in the pool, but we are equally proud of our team's values and the impact we hope to have on the next generation and the community at large."

The initial team roster for the DC Trident includes:

Anika Apostalon Tristan Hollard Zach Apple Madison Kennedy Lisa Bratton Katie Ledecky Kevin Cordes Jay Litherland Natalie Coughlin Cody Miller Abrahm DeVine Leiston Pickett Ian Finnerty Gabriel Santos Bethany Galat Giles Smith Sarah Gibson Jérémy Stravius Zane Grothe Brianna Throssell Zach Harting Andreas Vazaios Siobhán Haughey Sian Whittaker

To stay up to date on additional details about the DC Trident, the International Swimming League and forthcoming matches, please visit isl.global, or join the conversation and follow along on Twitter (@dctridentisl, @swimisl), Instagram (@dctridentisl, @iswimleague) and Facebook (@dctridentisl, @internationalswimmingleague). For more information on the league or to schedule a press interview, contact Kate Gardiner at 312-725-0146 or kate@greyhorse.cc .

SOURCE International Swimming League