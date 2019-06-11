ISL Announces The Energy Standard Team Roster For The 2019 Season

International Swimming League

Jun 11, 2019, 12:15 ET

PARIS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Standard enthusiastically shares its official team roster for the International Swimming League (ISL)'s 2019 season.

"As a founding club of the International Swimming League, Energy Standard has been at the forefront in driving forward a new era for world swimming. We look forward to continuing to evolve from the Energy for Swim competition of 2017 towards the ISL league in 2019 and beyond," said James Gibson, Head Coach of Energy Standard.

The team is filled with some of the world's best swimmers, all of whom are ready to compete against rivals Aqua Centurions, Cali Condors, and DC Trident on October 4-5 in Indianapolis, IN.

The initial team roster for the Energy Standard team includes:

Simonas Bilis

Danas Rapšys

Charlotte Bonnet

Mykhailo (Misha) Romanchuk

Anton Chupkov

Evgeny Rylov

Imogen Clark

Kayla Sanchez

Georgia Davies

Emily Seebohm

Femke Heemskerk

Sergii Shevtsov

Chad le Clos

Anastasiya Shkurdai

Fantine Lesaffre

Ilya Shymanovich

Max Litchfield

Sarah Sjöström

Florent Manaudou

Kierra Smith

Andrei Minakov

Rebecca Smith

Penny Oleksiak

Maxim Stupin

Ben Proud

To stay up to date on Energy Standard or the International Swimming League, please visit eliteteamenergystandard.org & isl.global, or follow along on Twitter (@energy_standard, @swimisl), Instagram (@energystandard, @iswimleague) and Facebook (@energystandardteam, @internationalswimmingleague).

