ISL Announces The Energy Standard Team Roster For The 2019 Season

PARIS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Standard enthusiastically shares its official team roster for the International Swimming League (ISL)'s 2019 season.

"As a founding club of the International Swimming League, Energy Standard has been at the forefront in driving forward a new era for world swimming. We look forward to continuing to evolve from the Energy for Swim competition of 2017 towards the ISL league in 2019 and beyond," said James Gibson, Head Coach of Energy Standard.

The team is filled with some of the world's best swimmers, all of whom are ready to compete against rivals Aqua Centurions, Cali Condors, and DC Trident on October 4-5 in Indianapolis, IN.

The initial team roster for the Energy Standard team includes:

Simonas Bilis Danas Rapšys Charlotte Bonnet Mykhailo (Misha) Romanchuk Anton Chupkov Evgeny Rylov Imogen Clark Kayla Sanchez Georgia Davies Emily Seebohm Femke Heemskerk Sergii Shevtsov Chad le Clos Anastasiya Shkurdai Fantine Lesaffre Ilya Shymanovich Max Litchfield Sarah Sjöström Florent Manaudou Kierra Smith Andrei Minakov Rebecca Smith Penny Oleksiak Maxim Stupin Ben Proud



