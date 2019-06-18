ISL Announces the LA Current Team Roster for the 2019 Season

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Current announces our initial team roster for the 2019 season and Lenny Krayzelburg, General Manager of LA Current, four-time Olympic gold medalist, and founder of the SwimRight Academy, says, "I can't wait to show the world what my team, the LA Current, has to offer."

LA Current originated in 2018 and is comprised of competitive, world class, medal-adorned athletes from across the globe. Our goal is to be one of the leading clubs in ISL by building a strong brand and helping to bring the sport of swimming into mainstream daily conversation. LA Current will look to create multi-faceted layers of opportunities by leveraging our athletes and bringing them up close and personal with sponsors, brands and fans, as well as building community relationships in Los Angeles and beyond.

Competing for LA Current in the International Swimming League this season is:



Kathleen Baker Will Licon Amy Bilquist Felipe Lima Michael Chadwick Katie McLaughlin Dylan Carter Andi Murez Jhennifer Conceição Ryan Murphy Jack Conger Farida Osman Ella Eastin Blake Pieroni Béryl Gastaldello Josh Prenot Margo Geer Andrew Seliskar Matt Grevers Tom Shields Ryan Held Leah Smith Chase Kalisz Kendyl Stewart Annie Lazor Aly Tetzloff

To stay up to date on LA Current and the ISL, please visit isl.global or join the conversation and follow along on Twitter (@lacurrent_isl, @swimisl), Instagram (@lacurrent_isl, @iswimleague), and Facebook (@lacurrentisl, @internationalswimmingleague).

