ISL Announces The London Roar Team Roster For The 2019 Season

LONDON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, London Roar will go up against Team Iron, NY Breakers, and LA Current in the third match of the International Swimming League's 2019 season.

Rob Woodhouse, Olympic Medalist and General Manager of London Roar, says, "The London Roar team is incredibly excited about the inaugural ISL season. Our team is made up of swimmers from ten different countries and includes Olympic, World and NCAA Champions. We hope to see all the London Roar fans at the derby match on November 23-24."

The athletes competing for London Roar in 2019 are:

Minna Atherton Finlay Knox Holly Barratt Vini Lanza Mireia Belmonte Cam McEvoy Péter Bernek Emma McKeon Bronte Campbell Taylor McKeown Cate Campbell Siobhan-Marie O'Connor Kyle Chalmers Jeanette Ottesen Christian Diener Adam Peaty Alex Graham Sydney Pickrem Guilherme Guido Kirill Prigoda James Guy Duncan Scott Jess Hansen Sarah Vasey Holly Hibbott Marie Wattel Boglárka Kapás Matt Wilson Yuri Kisil Elijah Winnington

The London Roar is a truly international team made up of elite swimmers from all over the world. With Olympic, World and NCAA Champions from over 10 different countries including Great Britain's Adam Peaty, Spain's Mireia Belmonte and Australia's Kyle Chalmers, the London Roar features a huge breadth of talent and experience in the pool.

