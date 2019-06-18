ISL Announces The London Roar Team Roster For The 2019 Season

LONDON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, London Roar will go up against Team Iron, NY Breakers, and LA Current in the third match of the International Swimming League's 2019 season.

Rob Woodhouse, Olympic Medalist and General Manager of London Roar, says, "The London Roar team is incredibly excited about the inaugural ISL season.  Our team is made up of swimmers from ten different countries and includes Olympic, World and NCAA Champions. We hope to see all the London Roar fans at the derby match on November 23-24."

The athletes competing for London Roar in 2019 are:

Minna Atherton

Finlay Knox

Holly Barratt

Vini Lanza

Mireia Belmonte

Cam McEvoy

Péter Bernek

Emma McKeon

Bronte Campbell

Taylor McKeown

Cate Campbell

Siobhan-Marie O'Connor

Kyle Chalmers

Jeanette Ottesen

Christian Diener

Adam Peaty

Alex Graham

Sydney Pickrem

Guilherme Guido

Kirill Prigoda

James Guy

Duncan Scott

Jess Hansen

Sarah Vasey

Holly Hibbott

Marie Wattel

Boglárka Kapás

Matt Wilson

Yuri Kisil

Elijah Winnington

The London Roar is a truly international team made up of elite swimmers from all over the world. With Olympic, World and NCAA Champions from over 10 different countries including Great Britain's Adam Peaty, Spain's Mireia Belmonte and Australia's Kyle Chalmers, the London Roar features a huge breadth of talent and experience in the pool.

To stay up to date, please visit isl.global or follow along on Twitter (@isl_londonroar, @SwimISL), Instagram (@isl_londonroar, @iswimleague), and Facebook (@isllondonroar, @internationalswimmingleague). For more information on the league or to schedule a press interview, contact Kate Gardiner at 312-725-0146 or kate@greyhorse.cc.

