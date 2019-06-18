ISL Announces The NY Breakers Team Roster For The 2019 Season

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The NY Breakers are thrilled to announce their roster for the International Swimming League (ISL)'s 2019 season.

Tina Andrew, General Manager of NY Breakers, says, "Coming from all over the world, but with a distinct New Yorker character, our team is unashamedly focused on changing swimming for the better. We will empower future generations of swimmers and making this a sport that fulfills its true potential."

The NY Breakers mission is to establish a winning culture. They we will do that by rewriting the playbook for pro swimming and provide a highly competitive professional swim team. Character and personhood will be valued on the same scale as performance. The NY Breakers athletes and coaches are motivated by a higher purpose than self; and as a NY Breaker, the words 'team' and 'family' are used interchangeably.

Signed to New York Breakers:

Michael Andrew Breeja Larson Haley Black Clyde Lewis Marcelo Chierighini Justin Lynch Mack Darragh Jack McLoughlin João de Lucca Lia Neal Ali DeLoof Emily Overholt Catie DeLoof Jacob Pebley Gabby DeLoof Christoper Reid Emily Escobedo Pedro Spajari Reva Foos Brad Tandy Jonathan Gomez Alys Thomas Lara Grangeon Markus Thormeyer Marco Koch Madison Wilson Marius Kusch



