ISL Online Listed First in the PC Pro Remote Support Software Review

SWINDON, England, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ISL Online, the remote support, access and helpdesk software used by helpdesks, IT departments and technology service providers in over 100 countries, came out first, earning five stars, in the latest independent remote support review published in the PC Pro magazine and on IT Pro web portal.

Dave Mitchell, PC Pro journalist and author of the review, describes ISL Online as "a great-value cloud-hosted remote support solution that's easily managed, versatile and secure."

ISL Online has been listed as a leading product in the PC Pro review of remote support software, earning 5 out of 5 stars and receiving the "ITPro Editor's Choice" badge.

In his independent article "How to choose the right remote support software", available in the PC Pro magazine, issue 290 December 2018, the author tries to help readers decide which remote support software is right for their business by focusing on security, unattended access, hosting options, available features, cross-platform support and managing costs. When the whole remote support experience, including all the criteria, was taken into consideration, ISL Online outperformed the other products put to the test and was the only one given all 5 stars.

According to Mitchell ISL Online does everything most businesses could ask for from a remote support product, with excellent platform support and features.

"What you get for your money is a well featured remote support solution, featuring remote desktop control, file transfer, text chat, voice and video calls, plus session recording for Windows, Mac and Linux clients," writes Mitchell in his article.

"We appreciate this recognition by an acknowledged IT magazine such as the PC Pro. It validates our commitment to continue delivering secure and modern remote support solution which helps IT departments speed up problem resolution and maintain critical system remotely," comments Jure Pompe, ISL Online's CEO.

You can read Mitchell's review of ISL Online software at IT Pro.

About ISL Online

ISL Online is a remote support tool with a long history in the field, rich set of features and very high security standards. Since 2003, ISL Online has been providing remote control software to IT professionals and helpdesk technicians in more than 100 countries, notably owning market share in Japan. Delivered via cloud or on-premises, ISL Online allows users to access and control Windows, Mac and Linux computers as well as mobile devices to provide ad hoc technical support and remote management. Many businesses, small and big, love their flexible and unique licensing model, which doesn't limit the number of users, installations or clients. Connect with ISL Online at www.islonline.com, the ISL Online Blog, or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PC Pro Magazine

PC Pro is the UK's number one IT monthly, keeping readers up to speed on the latest technology developments since 1994. They provide in-depth technical advice for experienced and influential IT users.

