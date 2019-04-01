Isla Bella Beach Resort Officially Opens as Florida Keys Newest, Independent, Luxury Resort

Located in the middle keys, just two hours from Miami and one hour from Key West, Isla Bella is set on 24 acres of lush tropical landscaping and nearly one mile of private beach. The resort also holds the distinction of being the single largest newly built private waterfront resort in all the keys and the first new resort built in the Middle Keys since Hurricane Irma impacted the destination in 2017. The five star destination resort boasts four dining outlets, five swimming pools, over 24,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space, on-site water sports, fishing pier, marina and stunning Atlantic Ocean views from all 199 one to five-bedroom rooms and suites. In May of 2019, the property will introduce a full-service spa, fitness center and a marketplace concept. The resort also leaves a green footprint in the sand in the form of two white, custom, electric Moke America beach cruisers available to transport guests around the property, to nearby attractions or to create Insta-worthy content.

Upon arrival, a winding tropical garden of over 1,000 palm trees delivers guests to a stately lobby which sets the stage for south Florida's newest, luxury resort experience. Ocean views play centerstage in Isla Bella Beach Resort's design inspiration, evident in the lobby, restaurant, guestrooms and beyond. The resort embodies a tranquil design aesthetic that illustrates the charming and timeless beauty of the keys blended with international architectural influences drawn from Grecian islands to the shores of Bermuda. Standout features include unobstructed views of the ocean balanced with neutral tones and rich textural interiors that create an upscale yet approachable guest experience from check-in to check-out. Reclaimed French herringbone wood floors intermingle with creamy honed marble, and rough-sawn ceiling wood beams help to add warmth and dramatic architectural interest. Stacked chiseled marble create a feature textural backdrop for the polished monolithic front desk, while luxurious fabrics, contrasting metals, and clean, minimal wall details add to the overall design aesthetic. Statement pieces like curated local artwork and b&b Italia crinoline chairs further illustrate the unique, comfortable and timeless aesthetic of Isla Bella lifestyle.

Guestrooms & Suites:

Three-story residential style structures span the property's 24 acres and feature classic Keys design elements in the form of decorative archways, reclaimed ship wood, clapboard exteriors and open breezeways emphasizing the beauty of indoor outdoor living and the surrounding ocean. The property features 199 guestrooms including 108 luxe guestrooms, each over 550 sq. ft., and 92 one-five bedroom suites, each with over 9' ceilings, spa-like bathrooms, unobstructed south-facing ocean views and a private outdoor living space ranging between an additional 80-140 sq. ft., outfitted with lounge-style furnishings. Suites will feature a separate living area with a pullout queen sleeper sofa that can be combined with adjoining rooms to accommodate up to 14 people depending on the desired room combination. A number of suites will also feature a fully equipped kitchen. Interiors blend timeless with tradition in modern-meets-classic coastal motifs that create a warm and inviting Keys aesthetic. Additional guestroom amenities include high speed Wi-Fi, keyless entry, Innspire guest technology, on-demand minibars and luxurious Molten Brown bath amenities.

Food & Beverage & Social Spaces:

Featuring a collection of four unique food and beverage outlets, each space lends itself to an alfresco dining experience allowing guests and locals alike to enjoy everything from a formal sit-down dinner to a quick bite set against a beautiful oceanfront backdrop.

Il Postino – A Neapolitan-style Italian restaurant that serves up hand-made, Neapolitan pizza from a traditional wood-fired oven and fresh pastas alongside modern day interpretations of classic Keys cuisine. Il Postino features an expansive oceanfront patio ideal from enjoying breakfast, lunch dinner or catching an infamous Florida Keys sunset. By night, this outdoor spaces transforms into a more intimate, romantic setting, illuminated by groupings of candle-lit floor lanterns and moonlight. The name pays homage to the former post office that existed on Knights Key dating back to 1906.

The Beach Bar – Dig your toes in the sand with a cocktail in hand at this beachside enclave just steps from the sparkling Atlantic Ocean. A menu of fresh seafood, from marina to menu, and other treats pair perfectly with the cocktails and the view along with a side of daily live music.

The Burger Palace – Located adjacent to Isla Bella's main pool, The Burger Palace is part oceanview restaurant, part poolside grill. Overlooking Isla Bella's sandy beach, enjoy a variety of comfort foods, from burgers, hotdogs, and fries to crisp salads and more.

The Marketplace – Opening in May 2019, The Marketplace is the hub of Isla Bella's social activity, serving as a quaint café and waterfront coffee shop as well as the resort's signature store featuring a finely curated shopping experience. The Marketplace will also be the cornerstone of Isla Bella's abundant water sports and activities.

Activities & Experiences:

From sunrise bike rides to sunset celebrations, Isla Bella's vast amenities, on-site activities and unique programming create memorable experiences for every guest no matter the age or interest. These highlights include complimentary kayaking, paddle boards, snorkeling, pier fishing, badminton, croquet, biking, bocce, giant chess, corn hole and volleyball. Lounge the day away around the pool, in a hammock or under a tiki hut before getting cozy around an outdoor fire pits while the sun sets. Dog-lovers are always welcome and can enjoy time with their four legged friend at the resort's dedicated dog park. Those looking to explore the sparkling, crystal-clear waters around Isla Bella can book a number of a la carte activities on-site, including; eco-kayak and jet ski tours, scuba trips and snorkeling or sunset cruises. Fishing expeditions are put in the hands of the venerable Two Conchs Charter out of Isla Bella Marina.

Meeting & Events:

With 20,000 square feet of event space, including a 4,000 square foot Hibiscus Center, Isla Bella Boasts plenty of unique spaces for unforgettable gatherings of up to 240 people. Indoors or out, on the beach or on the patio, on the marina or at the dunes, Isla Bella can make any event unforgettable.

The Spa at Isla Bella:

Opening This May, the 4,000 sq. ft. tranquil and luxurious full-service spa will feature a serene relaxation room and five dedicated treatment rooms, lounge, couples massage room, steam room and dedicated spa garden. Signature treatments include Marine Replenishing Body Scrub and Massage, Garden to Table Customized Flower Retreat and Ocean Air Oxygen Facial, among others. The Spiaggia Suite will offer hair treatments, makeup application and other dedicated services that can be reserved for private parties, special occasions and weddings. A 1,000 sq. ft. fitness center will also open in conjunction with The Spa at Isla Bella, featuring the latest in fitness technology for a full-body or cardio workout. The space will be outfitted in state of the art Peloton treadmills and bicycles alongside a range of free weights and other exercise equipment.

Rates start from $399.00 per room per night. For more information, visit www.IslaBella.com, call 844.885.4706

About Isla Bella Beach Resort:

Located on Knights Key, Isla Bella Beach Resort introduces a new level of five star hospitality to the Florida Keys as the first full service, luxury resort to open in Middle Keys. The independent, five-star resort is located at 1 Knights Key Boulevard, MM 47 oceanside, at the entryway of Marathon's iconic Seven Mile Bridge, just two hours from Miami and one hour from Key West. The 24-acre, 199-guestroom resort boasts a private shoreline, one mile of powder sand beach, four dining outlets, five swimming pools, over 24,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space, on-site water sports, fishing pier, marina and stunning Atlantic Ocean views from all 199 one to five-bedroom rooms and suites. It is conveniently located minutes from the Marathon International Airport alongside the best attractions, dining and experiences the Middle Keys have to offer. For more information, visit www.IslaBella.com, call 844.885.4706 or find us socially @IslaBellaBeachResort .

