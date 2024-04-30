Policymakers, Scholars, and Technology Executives to Gather for Groundbreaking Conference

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Islamic Center of Southern California and Bayan Islamic Graduate School are proud to host a groundbreaking conference, "Islam and Artificial Intelligence: Ethical Horizons in a Digital Age," on Saturday, May 11, 2024. This event will take place at the Islamic Center of Southern California, bringing together a diverse group of scholars, technologists, and community leaders to explore the intersections of artificial intelligence, ethics, and Islamic values.

Event Details:

Bayan Islamic Center of Southern California

Date: May 11, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Location: Islamic Center of Southern California

Registration: http://bayanonline.org/ai

The conference will delve into the ethical, social, and economic implications of artificial intelligence as seen through the eyes of the Muslim community and other conscientious thinkers. This event is not just an academic exploration but a community-building exercise where the wisdom of Islamic tradition meets modern technological innovation.

Keynote Address

"Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us," Congressman Ro Khanna (CA-17).

Panel Discussions:

"Prometheus and the Perennial Struggle with Techne": Examining AI through various Muslim and philosophical lenses, with speakers like Dr. Rushain Abbassi of Stanford University and Dr. Khalid Kadir of the University of California, Berkeley .

and Dr. of the . "AI as a Force for Good": Discussing AI's potential to tackle global challenges, featuring Ahmed Reza (Yobi), Ahson Ahmed (Ripcord), and Hazem Mahmoud (Patrick J. McGovern Foundation).

(Yobi), (Ripcord), and (Patrick J. McGovern Foundation). "Policy and Ethics in AI": Exploring how biases in algorithms can impact society, with insights from Dina Chehata, Esq. (CAIR) and Sireen Sawaf, Esq. (Deputy City Attorney).

(CAIR) and (Deputy City Attorney). "Muslim Women in AI": Focusing on Transparency, Trust, and Legal risks, with panelists like Shabnam Tai Hofer, Esq. , Leslie Hood (Microsoft), and Sujude Dalieh (Jazz Venture Partners).

"Technology, when guided by the ethical compass of our faith, has the potential to enhance society on a significant scale. This conference is a call to action for thoughtful integration of AI within our ethical and moral frameworks," said Ashraf Habbak, a former Board member of Islamic Center of Southern California.

Dr. Jibril Latif, Dean of Bayan Islamic Graduate School added, "This conference is designed to illuminate the pathways where Islamic teachings intersect with modern technologies, ensuring that AI advances in a way that is beneficial and just for all communities."

About Islamic Center of Southern California

The Islamic Center of Southern California was founded in 1952 located in the heart of Los Angeles serves a diverse Muslim population in the Greater Los Angeles. The Islamic Center fosters an American Muslim identity and commitment to diversity, open-mindedness, civic engagement, and community building. For more information, visit islamiccenter.com.

About Bayan Islamic Graduate School

Founded in 2011, Bayan Islamic Graduate School is an independent, non-profit Islamic education institution that offers accredited degree programs in Islamic Studies, Islamic Leadership, Islamic Theology, Islamic Education, and Islamic Chaplaincy. Bayan's mission is to offer world-class non-sectarian education, producing dynamic and ethical leaders and scholars grounded on the Islamic tradition. For more information, visit bayanonline.org.

Media Contact:

Dr. John Hall

Bayan

310-905-8200

SOURCE Bayan