Islamic Banking Software Market to grow by USD 3.88 bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the issue of smart cards by banks, increasing Sukuk issuance, and mobility in the banking industry will drive the growth of the Islamic banking software market from 2021 to 2025. However, the lack of expertise, awareness, and training might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

The Islamic banking software market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including AutoSoft Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., ICS Financial Systems Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Turnkey Systems Group, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corp., Path Solutions K.S.C.C., Sopra Steria Group SA, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the Islamic banking software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into retail, corporate, and others. The retail segment contributes the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is classified into MEA, APAC, Europe , North America , and South America . MEA will have the largest share of the market.

Fintech Software Market: The fintech software market has been segmented by end-user (banking, insurance, and securities) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The fintech software market has been segmented by end-user (banking, insurance, and securities) and geography ( , APAC, , , and MEA). Third-Party Banking Software Market: The third-party banking software market has been segmented by end-user (retail users and corporate users), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), application (core banking software, asset and wealth management software, and other banking software), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Islamic Banking Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 19.33% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.10 Regional analysis MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution MEA at 71% Key consumer countries Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AutoSoft Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., ICS Financial Systems Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Turnkey Systems Group, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corp., Path Solutions K.S.C.C., Sopra Steria Group SA, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

