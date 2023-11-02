Islamic Clothing Market size to grow by USD 34.92 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aab UK Ltd., Aaliya Collections Ltd. and Al Mujalbaba, and many more

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islamic Clothing Market is estimated to increase by USD 34.92 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period, according to the research analysis by Technavio. The Islamic clothing market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer Islamic clothing market are Aab UK Ltd., Aaliya Collections Ltd., Al Mujalbaba, ANNAH HARIRI, Arabic Attire, Artizara, Bargello.com, EastEssence, Haute Hijab Inc., Inaya Collections, INNERMOD PTE LTD., Modanisa Elektronik Magazacilik ve Ticaret AS, Mushkiya Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., MyBatua, Niswa Fashion, SHUKR, Sunnah Style Inc., Urban Modesty Inc., Veiled Collection, and Alhannah Islamic Clothing. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Islamic Clothing Market 2024-2028
Islamic Clothing Market 2024 – 2028: Company Offering:

  • Aab UK Ltd: The company offers Islamic clothing products such as abayas, maxi dresses, midis, kimonos, trousers, slip dresses, and modest swimwear.
Islamic Clothing Market 2024 – 2028: Regional Analysis

By Geography, the market is classified as Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to make a significant 40% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Another region that presents substantial growth opportunities for companies is the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The increasing internet penetration in MEA and growing awareness of stylish Islamic women's attire are favorable factors for market growth in this area. Additionally, the demand for fashion products is on the rise in African nations due to an increasing awareness of fashionable clothing. Several economic indicators, including a boost in disposable income and an increase in household spending, are expected to further fuel market expansion in the MEA region. These elements collectively propel market growth in both APAC and MEA during the forecast period.

  • Impactful driver- Rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing
  • Key Trend - Growing adoption of omni-channel retailing
  • Major Challenges - The availability of counterfeit products for Islamic clothing

 Islamic Clothing Market 2024 – 2028: Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (ethnic wear, sustainable fashion, and sportswear), end-user (Islamic women and Islamic men)

The ethnic wear segment is expected to experience notable growth during the forecast period. The demand for ethnic attire fluctuates based on diverse factors, including cultural events, festivals, weddings, and various special occasions. Additionally, ethnic wear holds significant popularity among women across the globe, particularly in regions with rich cultural diversity like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries. Moreover, in tandem with the fashion industry's expansion and the increasing influence of globalization, many women are embracing fusion wear, which harmoniously blends traditional ethnic clothing with contemporary styles and trends.

Islamic Clothing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.7

Regional analysis

Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America

Key countries

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

