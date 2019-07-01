Islamic Shura Council Of Southern California And Claremont Lincoln University To Partner

CLAREMONT, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont Lincoln University, an online by design graduate school providing a socially conscious education, announced its new partnership with Islamic Shura Council of Southern California, located in Orange, CA. The agreement set forth is an ideal match for both organizations and their shared values of social impact and community engagement.

With this agreement, Claremont Lincoln University will offer a scholarship toward tuition for all Mosques and Muslim organization members under the umbrella of the Shura Council in Southern California. This scholarship can be applied towards all CLU master's degree programs in addition to workshops, both online and on-site. CLU currently provides master's degrees in Social Impact, Peace and Social Justice, and in Organizational Leadership with concentrations in 7 disciplines: Civic Engagement, Ethics, Healthcare, Higher Education, Human Resources, Professional Studies, and Tech Management.

"This partnership holds significant meaning and we are proud to be able to provide our educational programs to Shura Council," said Joseph Sallustio, CLU COO. "In the same way these programs will make a positive impact on individual students' personal and career development, they will also directly influence and benefit their communities throughout the Southern California region."

"We're excited to partner with CLU to empower our Muslim leaders here in Southern California," said Malek Bendelhoum, Associate Director of the Shura Council. "Many great leaders have gone through the Masters in Organizational Leadership degree program at CLU and have come back to serve our community."

Claremont Lincoln University is an online, non-profit graduate university with a mission to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills. Their socially conscious online master's degrees teach the engagement skills, behaviors and mindsets needed to navigate diverse interests and find common ground for peaceful and inclusive solutions. For more information about Claremont Lincoln University, visit https://www.claremontlincoln.edu/.

