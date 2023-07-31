Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project is Halfway Complete and Progressing Ahead of Schedule

KEY WEST, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crews have reached the halfway mark on the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority's (FKAA) Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project approximately two-months ahead of schedule. With 11,000 linear feet of the new 36-inch transmission main now installed between MM 80 and MM 82, crews are continuing to work northbound toward MM 84.

"I want to thank the top-notch crew we have working 24/7 Monday through Friday on this legacy project that will ensure access to clean drinking water for many years to come," said Greg Veliz, Executive Director of the FKAA. "Their continuous commitment to support the business community, residents, and visitors is such an integral part of the success of this project."

While traffic has been flowing steadily without major delays along US 1, a rolling lane closure of 1,000 to 1,500 feet has been in effect at the work zone, which is currently near MM 82. To support the businesses and those traveling, the rolling lane closure is being suspended for major holidays and events, like 4th of July and lobster mini season.

In April 2023, crews began installing the new, cathodically protected transmission main via open-cut trench installation along US 1. Additionally, 900 feet of new transmission main has also been installed underwater at Tea Table Relief bridge crossing via horizontal directional drill (HDD), to protect it from high winds and storm surges. An additional main will also be installed via HDD at the Whale Harbor bridge crossing.

This project is being funded with $35 million in grants and $7 million through low-interest loans. To abide by the grant requirements, materials have been sourced from U.S.-based companies, including the American spiral-welded steel pipe from South Carolina and the iron and steel butterfly valves.

The Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project is slated for completion in February 2025, but traffic impacts are expected to lessen after March 2024.

For more information on the Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project visit https://bit.ly/islamoradaproject or follow the FKAA on Facebook and Twitter. If you have questions, please contact a local, FKAA customer service representative by calling (833) 588-5865 or emailing [email protected]. After-hours support is available at (305) 296-2454.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA KEYS AQUEDUCT AUTHORITY (FKAA)

Headquartered in Key West, Florida, the FKAA is the water service provider for the Florida Keys, supplying potable water to all residents while providing reclaimed water and wastewater services in select areas. The team's dedication to their customers is reflected in their extensive water quality protection program, their water supply planning, commitment to conserving precious natural resources, and their superior local customer service. To learn more visit https://www.fkaa.com/, follow the FKAA on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FKAAwater/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/FKAAwater.

CONTACT: Aimee Adler Cooke (561) 302-6902 (or) [email protected]

SOURCE Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority