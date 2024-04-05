Island Ambulatory Surgery Center, LLC Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Ambulatory Surgery Center, LLC ("IASC") is a multispecialty surgery center located in Brooklyn, New York. IASC experienced a data security incident that may have involved personal and protected health information belonging to certain individuals who sought services that IASC provides. IASC has sent notification of this incident by way of the United States Postal Service to potentially impacted individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On or around July 31, 2023, IASC became aware of unusual activity that disrupted access to certain systems. Upon discovering this activity, IASC immediately took steps to secure its network and launched an investigation with the assistance of independent cybersecurity experts to determine what happened. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor accessed and acquired certain files stored in IASC's network, some of which contained personal information. On February 7, 2024 IASC determined that individuals' information may have been impacted, and moved as quickly as possible to provide notice and resources to assist.

Based on the investigation, the affected personal and protected health information may have included name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, medical information and/or health insurance information.

On April 5, 2024, IASC provided notice of this incident to the potentially impacted individuals. In so doing, IASC provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to protect their information.

In addition, IASC has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM–9:00 PM Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-888-593-7768.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is IASC's top priority, and IASC deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

