Island Brands USA Names Chad Webb COO

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Brands USA, producers of clean, better for you, super premium beer, announced today its biggest hire since its 2017 founding, naming beverage industry veteran Chad Webb as Chief Operating Officer. With 25 years of industry experience on the wholesaler and brewery side, Webb will direct all facets of the Island Brands business, including partners, vendors, operations, and sales. Webb will report to Co-founders and Co-CEOs Brandon Perry and Scott Hansen.

Webb served as Vice President/General Manager for KW Beverage d.b.a. Budweiser of Greenville and improved the multi-million-dollar beverage distributorship to a more profitable, diverse, and award-winning operation. In this role, Webb was responsible for hundreds of employees and sold millions of cases of products each year from dozens of supplier partners. For his efforts, the organization was awarded with Anheuser-Busch's "Ambassadors of Excellence" honor (recognizing the upper 10% of the best operating A-B wholesalers in the country) in 5 of his 7 years as GM. Prior to his work there, Webb served as Director of Sales and Marketing for Bealer Wholesale in Charlotte, managing a sales team of 60 employees and a multi-million-dollar sales and marketing budget, while also serving as the primary liaison to Anheuser-Busch senior management. Before his role at Bealer, Webb spent several years as District Sales and Marketing Manager for Anheuser-Busch, working with many distributors throughout the U.S.

Adding to his rich experience in the beverage world, Webb also ran his own consulting business within CPG, and recently earned his MBA in International Business from the University of South Carolina.

"Chad knows the beer industry inside and out and comes to the table with a long and proven track record for scaling business operations. Having a leader of Chad's caliber is another big win for Island Brands as we continue to accelerate growth and further disrupt the beer space," explained Co-Founder/CEO, CRO Scott Hansen.

"The timing for Chad to join Island Brands couldn't be better as we fully deploy our DTC (direct-to-consumer) technology apparatus that will continue to engage and nurture our rapidly growing and loyal consumer base," said Co-Founder/CEO, CMO, Brandon Perry.

Webb joins one of the country's fastest-growing beer brands which saw combined sales of its two flagship brands, Island Coastal Lager and Island Active, grow +70% last year to hit $1.9 million (according to IRI data). In 2021, Webb will oversee the launch of two new brands, Island Lemonada and Island Southern Peach, and will work to expand retail distribution and build a regional and national blueprint to rival some of the world's biggest brands. Webb's job will be assisted by some new funding – Island Brands recently generated over a million dollars in direct investment through a public offering on the crowdfunding platform, StartEngine. Raised in just over one month, Island Brands became the site's most successful beverage offering to date.

"Pretty much since the day they started, Island Brands has been disrupting the beer business. With a recipe of technology, innovation, creativity, and raw enthusiasm, they have built a nimble and successful business that is different, authentic and far ahead of the industry in so many ways," said Webb. "Leading this fast-paced group, I feel the sky's the limit to where we can go. I'm confident my knowledge in building brands and scaling businesses can launch Island into its next wave of growth."

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Island Brands USA is a rapidly expanding domestic super premium lifestyle beer brand, first conceived when the founders took a trip to Cuba in 2016. The following year, the recipe for brand's first beer, Island Coastal Lager, was developed, brewed, and launched into the marketplace. In 2020, Island Brands launched its second beer, Island Active, a refreshing low-carb alternative to the limited choices available in the market. Island Brands beverages are currently available in 7 states and 3 countries, with over 6,000 points of distribution. Proudly American owned and American made, Island Brands USA is active in coastal conservation efforts through various partnerships and charities. For more visit: www.islandbrandsusa.com.

