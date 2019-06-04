Island Cannabis Joins PAX Labs for Pride Month "Be a Force for Good" Campaign

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Island, the leader in automated cannabis production technology, announced today its partnership with PAX Labs, an award-winning consumer technology brand, in honor of Pride Month. Island will join PAX as a top tier sponsor and exclusive brand partner co-hosting PAX's Be a Force for Good festival booth at the Los Angeles Pride Festival on June 7th-9th, 2019 at West Hollywood Park.

Island, a lifestyle cannabis brand dedicated to providing moments of happiness for its customers, proudly announces its alliance with the LGBTQ+ community through PAX's Be a Force for Good initiative. This campaign will help spread Island's brand ethos which maintains that everyone is equally entitled to happiness while supporting PAX's like-minded brand mission to establish cannabis as a force for good.

A portion of the proceeds from Island's special Be a Force for Good branded PAX Era pods will be donated to the GLBT Historical Society, supporting the building of the first LGBTQ+ museum in the United States, slated to be finalized in San Francisco in the year 2020. The two brands plan on engaging with their LGBTQ+ allies through their product offerings, aiming to drive a positive cultural conversation around cannabis and affect positive change for marginalized voices through historical preservation.

"We're so proud to stand by PAX's Be a Force for Good campaign at this year's Los Angeles Pride Festival," says Ray Landgraf, Island's CEO. "Island's PAX Era pods are crafted to inspire moments of happiness with our customers, and donating proceeds to this wonderful cause will help Island pay that happiness forward to people from all walks of life."

Island's PAX Era pods contain pure, strain-specific cannabis extracts with 5 flavor profiles: Blackberry OG (Indica), Lemon Wreck (Sativa), Mango Haze (Sativa), Tangie Sap (Hybrid), and Hashberry (Hybrid).

About Island

Founded in 2014, Island is a leading cannabis company based in Southern California. Island's passion for exploration, community, and the outdoors comes to life through its wide range of high quality and straightforward products. Its flower is seasonal and single strain, sourced from a network of small farms across California. Widely recognized as a leader in manufacturing, compliance, and technology, Island has built industry-shaping infrastructure while inspiring moments of happiness with its customers. Island puts in the work to create a great product, so all that's left to do when grabbing an Island is kick back, relax, and enjoy. For more information, please visit island.co.

About PAX Labs, Inc.

PAX is a leader in the design and development of premium app-controlled vaporization technologies and devices. Headquartered in San Francisco, PAX has revolutionized the consumer experience through innovation and product design and is committed to taking the guesswork out of cannabis with products that offer quality, transparency and predictability. PAX has sold more than 500,000 Era devices for oil concentrates and over one million devices in the flower vaporizer category. PAX is committed to its mission: establishing cannabis as a force for good. PAX Labs does not manufacture, produce or sell cannabis. For more information, please visit pax.com.

