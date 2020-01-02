Island Eddie Showcases 100% Cotton Dress Classic T-Shirts and a Gallery of Tropical Art T-Shirts

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool and comfortable, Island Eddie's has a line of t-shirts that will keep you feeling great while you relax. On the lighter side, Island Eddie has created a gallery of tropical art, Hawaiian vintage designs, and nautical cartoon art that has been applied to quality t-shirts.

100% Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt Tropical Island Attitude

Island Eddie's has a line of T-Shirts that will keep you feeling great while you relax. Its T-Shirt designs are stylish, and can be dressed up or down for cocktails on the beach or a romantic dinner in the sand. Island Eddie's is committed to making sure you make a lasting impression for those special moments in your life in our classic dress V-neck and Crew Neck T-Shirts. Island Eddie's is here to create a luxurious experience for our clients. We want you to have a fabulous time, and look fabulous while you do.

On the lighter side, Island Eddie's has created a gallery of tropical art, vintage designs, and nautical cartoon art that has been applied to quality t-shirts. Tropical and vintage Hawaiian tropical themed products enjoy global appeal and recognition. Even people who have never been to a tropical setting collect tropical and vintage tropical designs on t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies to experience the tropical dream.

Eddie Dean, founder and CEO, states, "Island Eddie's bases its philosophy from the sights and sounds of the Hawaiian islands from which it was founded; It is that casual life style that best describes our approach to our apparel and life style: simplicity, style, and island attitude. Island Eddie's is more than a design; it's a Life style."

Island Eddie's Design, LLC is a certified Veteran owned small apparel business that was formed in 2005 and is located in Bellevue, Wa. What's unique about Island Eddie's is that we are passionate about quality, style, and are not only able to cater to individuals seeking that tropical Aloha Friday look, but also to the everyday island buff. Island Eddie's is more than a design; it's a life style.

Find out more at www.islandeddiesdesign.com or e-mail Eddie at Eddie@islandeddiesdesign.com

