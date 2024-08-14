Island Fin Poké Co. Announces Another Installment of Their Exclusive Sticker Drop

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Fin Poké Co., America's favorite Hawaiian-inspired poké spot, is gearing up for another installment of their exclusive sticker release. On Friday, August 16, guests who purchase a bowl at any of the 22 Island Fin Poké Co. locations will be treated to this month's limited-edition sticker. With only 50 stickers available at each store, the race is on to arrive at Island Fin before they're gone.

In true Island Fin fashion, this month's sticker will feature a lovely Hawaiian hula girl holding an Island Fin bowl with the words, "Keep Calm and Hula On." This sticker is the seventh installment of the poké spot's 10-month series of exclusive Island Fin-themed stickers. Almost every month, Island Fin Poké Co. releases a themed sticker for guests to collect. Guests that collect all 10 of Island Fin's exclusive stickers will then have a chance to win the grand prize at the end of the year—an Island Fin-branded surfboard!

Aside from the special sticker, guests are in for another treat with Island Fin's fresh and delicious bowls. Bowls are easy to build and customize, complete with a base, protein, mix-ins, marinating sauces, toppings and finishing sauces. Not only do these bowls come with protein options of boat-to-bowl fresh tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus, but options like tofu, spam, chicken and Korean BBQ chicken are offered as well, catering to a wide variety of dietary preferences.

Guests can also choose from one of Island Fin's Signature Bowls, including the Ahi Tuna Bowl, Chicken Bowl, Korean BBQ Bowl, Salmon Bowl or Spicy Tuna Bowl. From homemade sauces to sustainably sourced proteins, Island Fin guests are sure to enjoy a tropical culinary adventure that is just as nutritious as it is delicious.

With 22 locations nationwide, each Island Fin spot follows The Island Fin Way, where guests are welcomed with a friendly greeting and treated like family during every visit. Island Fin's Ohana mindset makes the restaurant a hub for delicious flavors, healthy ingredients and exceptional service. To learn more about Island Fin Poké Co. and their locations, visit www.IslandFinPoke.com.

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 22 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was ranked #29 on the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, recognized as a Top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine and listed in Fast Casual's 2022 Movers & Shakers List. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit www.IslandFinPoke.com.

