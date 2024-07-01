Island Fin Poké Co. Announces PAWsome Dog-Themed Social Media Contest And Sticker Drop

ORLANDO, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your furry friends and cameras ready because Island Fin Poké Co., America's favorite poké spot, is hosting a dog-themed social media contest this July! Dogs are Ohana too, which means they deserve just as much of the spotlight. Guests who post their favorite picture with their dog could win limited-edition Island Fin merchandise and a six-month subscription to Bark Box!

Island Fin Poké Co.'s new dog sticker

The contest will run on Instagram throughout July, with weekly winners and one grand-prize winner. Contestants have unlimited entries if each picture they post is different, so everyone can get creative and post away! To enter, contestants must follow the steps below:

Post a picture with their dog to Instagram with the hashtag #AloPAW and describe what their furry friend means to them.

Follow @IslandFinPokeCo on Instagram.

Include Island Fin Poké Co. flare in posts to get bonus points!

Weekly winners will be determined by an IncrediBOWL panel of dog experts and will be announced on the caption of Island Fin's Instagram contest posts starting on Monday, July 8. Each weekly winner will receive a limited-edition Island Fin metal dog bowl, dog bandana and a doggy bag holder.

After the weekly winners are announced, all contestants are then entered to win the grand prize, a free six-month subscription to Bark Box — a monthly subscription service providing dog products, services and experiences. The grand prize winner will be chosen through voting on Island Fin's Instagram story polls and announced on August 2. Contestants can spread the word to family and friends to help them win big!

This contest isn't the only chance for guests to get their hands on exclusive merch. On Friday, July 12, Island Fin will be introducing their new limited-edition, dog-themed sticker! The first 50 guests to purchase any bowl at each Island Fin location will receive this free sticker on July 12.

Don't miss these opportunities to grab exclusive Island Fin merch this summer and experience the freshest poké bowls around. For more information, visit Island Fin Poké Co.'s website at www.IslandFinPoke.com. or contact [email protected] for media inquiries.

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 22 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was ranked #29 on the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, listed in Fast Casual's 2023 Top Movers & Shakers list, and recognized as a Top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit https://www.IslandFinPoke.com/.

