Island Fin Poké Co. Celebrates Earth Day by Sharing Its Sustainable Efforts Toward a Greener Earth

ORLANDO, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day is just around the corner, and many celebrate by showing their support to make Earth a happier and healthier planet. This Earth Day on April 22, America's favorite poké restaurant, Island Fin Poké Co., shares how the brand takes the environment into consideration business wide. From the mindfully selected ingredients in the poké bowls to the biodegradable straws, Island Fin understands the importance of running a sustainable business.

"Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond the bowl – it's a promise to our oceans and future generations." Post this Island Fin Poké Co. celebrates Earth Day business-wide.

Since 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has grown into a beloved brand with over 20 locations across the U.S., not only because of its Hawaiian-inspired flavors and fresh ingredients but also because of the brand's Ohana, or family, concept. Island Fin's dedication to providing an Ohana-like environment is of the utmost importance. In each of its restaurants, the brand uniquely transports its guests to the beaches of Hawaii, while treating each and every guest like family.

"Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond the bowl – it's a promise to our oceans and future generations," says Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co. "By using biodegradable and recyclable products as well as responsibly sourced fish, we're not just serving food; we're serving a vision of a healthier, more sustainable world."

Specifically, Island Fin uses lids and bowls from Sabert, an organization that sells businesses decomposable and organic tableware. All products can be broken down using heat, water and oxygen while also fertilizing and improving the soil and reducing the earth's trash. For cups, Island Fin purchases from Earth Cups, a company that offers recyclable clear cups to help reduce plastic waste. Island Fin also only uses straws that are made from agave fiber and are 100% biodegradable.

As for their sustainably sourced ingredients, Island Fin only processes 100% Yellowfin Tuna from fisheries managed under a Fishery Improvement Program (FIP) for adhering to targeted sustainability standards and requirements. This means that the brand's tuna is only hand-line caught and goes through a rigorous process of inspection and preparation.

This standard highlights the brand's commitment to serving only sustainable ingredients and crafting a diverse range of poké bowl options for its guests. The brand has earned an impeccable reputation through its commitment to excellence and authentic passion for poké. The brand offers more than just a meal; it offers a lifestyle built on the values of family and community. Each time a guest experiences a poké bowl at Island Fin, they are experiencing the IncrediBOWL. brand offers options for tofu and spam, in addition to the traditional fish options of the freshest boat-to-bowl tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus. Island Fin's menu is almost entirely gluten-free, making each and every poké bowl customizable to the guest's preferences.

This Earth Day, make sure to support environmentally friendly businesses, like Island Fin! For a deeper exploration of the menu and additional options, visit IslandFinPoke.com. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 23 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was ranked #29 on the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, listed in Fast Casual's 2023 Top Movers & Shakers list, and recognized as a Top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit https://www.IslandFinPoke.com/.

SOURCE Island Fin Poké Co.