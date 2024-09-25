Island Fin Poké Co. Celebrates International Poké Day with an IncrediBOWL Offer for Guests

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Fin Poké Co., America's favorite poké spot, is gearing up to celebrate International Poké Day with an IncrediBOWL offer for their guests. Known for their boat-to-bowl fresh ingredients and love for their Ohana, Island Fin will be offering 50% off all poké bowls on Saturday, September 28, in celebration of International Poké Day.

Island Fin Poké Co. bowls.

Island Fin Poké Co. has earned its reputation through an unwavering commitment to excellence and an authentic passion for poké. Renowned for its Hawaiian-style poké bowls customized to satisfy every palate, Island Fin offers more than just a meal — it offers a lifestyle built on the values of family and community. This International Poké Day, guests are invited to stop by their nearest Island Fin location to treat themselves to a 50%-off meal that is just as delicious as it is nutritious.

"On International Poké Day, we want to celebrate more than just our poké bowls," said Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co. "We want to honor our guests, new and old alike, and show them how much we appreciate their support. At Island Fin, our love is shown by making our poké with fresh, healthy ingredients that are available at a reasonable price."

At every Island Fin Poké Co. location, guests are treated to a multisensory journey. Each poké bowl is meticulously crafted by the dedicated team members to cater to individual preferences — including vegetarian options. The menu includes protein options such as chicken, tofu, spam and traditional fish choices, such as the freshest boat-to-bowl tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus. Most importantly, senses are heightened with the incredibly fresh combinations of proteins, toppings, mix-ins and handcrafted sauces in every flavorful bite.

Island Fin Poké Co. invites all guests to celebrate International Poké Day with this 50%-off promotion. This offer will be available in-store, online and on the app at all Island Fin Poké Co. locations across the country. The promotion is not available through third-party apps, like UberEATS and DoorDash.

To learn more about Island Fin Poké Co., visit IslandFinPoke.com. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]. Esta información y el comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 22 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was ranked #29 on the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, recognized as a Top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine and listed in Fast Casual's 2022 Movers & Shakers List. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit www.IslandFinPoke.com.

