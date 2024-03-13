Island Fin Poké Co. Celebrates Its Seventh Birthday by Thanking Its Ohana

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the ultimate poké party! On Wednesday, March 20, Island Fin Poké Co., America's favorite poké restaurant, is celebrating its seventh anniversary with an exciting sticker drop for its guests. This sticker is free to all guests who order a bowl on its anniversary and is available at all locations, until supplies last.

"Thank you to our Ohana because we wouldn't be where we are today without the love and support," says Mark Setterington. Post this Island Fin Poké Co.'s birthday is on March 20th.

In 2017, Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co. created a poké concept that combined deliciously vibrant flavors and emphasized creating an Ohana-like, or family-like, atmosphere in every location. This ideology and foundation are what set up Island Fin Poké Co. to experience success over the past seven years in over 20 locations across the U.S.

"My concept behind this brand was to truly transport guests back to the islands of Hawaii through the flavors and atmosphere we radiate," said Setterington. "Our birthday signifies our brand's commitment to remain as authentic as we can for our guests and introducing a new style of fast-casual poké restaurant. I want to personally thank our Ohana because we would not be where we are today without your love and support!"

For this celebration, Island Fin created a colorful sticker that represents the peaceful Hawaiian shores and it's exclusively available on March 20, until supplies last for any guest ordering a fresh poké bowl. This is the third of ten sticker drops this year, and if guests collect all ten, they can be entered in a raffle for the chance to win a customized Island Fin Poké Co. surfboard.

"Our birthday means so much to us because we love celebrating with our Ohana. We wanted to give it back to our biggest fans, so we created this exciting prize with a customized surfboard, and the winner will be announced later this year," added Setterington.

In the past year, the brand has opened new locations in different communities and states, has introduced multiple new menu items, such as the most recent Nashville Hot Chicken Bowl, always offering their guests an IncrediBOWL experience during each and every visit. Island Fin plans to expand its menu offerings and expand into even more new communities throughout the year.

Island Fin has partnered with GNF Worldwide, the world's leading franchising firm, and has been recognized by multiple distinguished franchising publications such as Entrepreneur Magazine, where they earned the reputation of 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises.

For more information on the brand's sticker drops, visit IslandFinPoke.com or stay tuned on social media for sticker drop announcements. For media inquiries, please email Bianca Kasawdish at [email protected].

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 23 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was ranked #29 on the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, listed in Fast Casual's 2023 Top Movers & Shakers list, and recognized as a Top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit https://www.IslandFinPoke.com/.

