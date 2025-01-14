Island Fin Poké Co. Reels in Sustainably Caught Coho Salmon for Menu

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Fin Poké Co., America's favorite poké restaurant, is excited to kick off 2025 with a fresh new addition to their Hawaiian-inspired menu. The renowned poké franchise is introducing Coho Salmon, a species of salmon native to the Pacific Ocean that is known for its delicate, mild and lightly sweet flavor. Island Fin's sustainably sourced Coho Salmon will sit alongside their already extensive listing of farm-to-fork and boat-to-bowl fresh proteins such as Ahi Tuna, Octopus, Tofu and more.

Coho Salmon is similar to Wild Sockeye Salmon, but with a more vibrant color and milder flavor. Coho Salmon also has a tightness and strength to their scales which makes them immune to sea lice and is a virus, meaning they require no chemical treatments and are a true boat-to-bowl source of protein at Island Fin. High in protein, low in calories and an amazing source of Omega-3 fatty acids, Coho Salmon is a delicious treat rich in vitamins and minerals to support one's overall health — just another way Island Fin seeks to support their Ohana's wellbeing.

Additionally, Island Fin's Coho Salmon aligns with their dedication to providing guests with sustainably sourced ingredients. Growing twice as fast as other salmon species, Coho spends less time in the seawater of the Pacific Ocean and will be transported by boat rather than plane, resulting in lower CO2 emissions and less negative environmental impact overall.

Due to its milder flavor, Coho Salmon blends beautifully with Island Fin's array of mix-ins and toppings such as Edamame, Jalapeños, Cucumbers, Pineapple, Pickled Ginger and more. Guests can also douse their Coho Salmon in savory Marinating Sauces like Island Fin Fire — fresh pineapple, habanero peppers, cilantro, wildflower honey and rice vinegar mixed with Shoyu — and add a finishing touch with a Finishing Sauce like the Avocado Cream — creamy and fresh avocado mixed with lime juice and authentic Mexican crema. For an extra crunch to complement Coho Salmon's soft, juicy texture, Island Fin offers dry toppings such as Tempura Crisps, Crispy Garlic, Furikake and more.

Since 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has been bringing the flavors and Aloha mindset of the Hawaiian Islands to the mainland, inspiring guests with their sustainable and healthy ingredients, such as Coho Salmon, along with a welcoming atmosphere. Their new addition of Coho Salmon to their menu further solidifies the poké franchise as a true trailblazer of health and sustainability in the quick service restaurant market. Dedicated to serving their Ohana, Island Fin is dedicated to making nutritious and delicious cuisine available to all members of the communities they serve.

Esta información y el comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 22 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was ranked #29 on the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, listed in Fast Casual's 2023 Top Movers & Shakers list, and recognized as a Top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit IslandFinPoke.com.

