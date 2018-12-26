Island Gaming Turks and Caicos chooses Table Trac's CasinoTrac system

MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Gaming Turks and Caicos has contracted with Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQB: TBTC) to replace their existing online slot system with the CasinoTrac system. The Royal Flush Slot Parlour joins the growing number of Caribbean casinos that have chosen Table Trac's casino management system.

"We are excited about the array of new options we will have with the CasinoTrac systems; additionally we are pleased to be partnering with TableTrac on this project and our future projects as we grow our operations." - Marc Charley Managing Director

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc. said, "I am very pleased to be serving the Royal Flush Slot Parlour and helping Marc reach his future growth goals. They will soon see that the CasinoTrac system is easy to use and easy to own."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has over 145 systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

