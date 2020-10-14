Island Gardens Deep Harbour, to Be Rebranded as Yacht Haven Grande Miami, Joins The IGY Marina Network

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Global Yachting ("IGY Marinas") is pleased to announce the expansion of our global superyacht marina portfolio with the addition of Island Gardens Deep Harbour (the "Marina"), located in Miami, Florida.

As part of the incorporation into the IGY network, the Marina will be rebranded as Yacht Haven Grande Miami at Island Gardens. This outstanding addition further positions IGY as the world's only international superyacht marina network, with a total of 19 marinas across 11 countries, serving nearly 2,000 superyachts annually.

The Marina, developed by Flagstone Property Group and opened in 2016, welcomes the world's largest superyachts and is home to a variety of signature events, including the annual SuperYacht Miami Show. The Marina accommodates superyachts over 500 feet, with in-slip fueling and high-power electric.

"Miami is one of the most important yachting destinations in the world, and the addition of Island Gardens Deep Harbour aligns with our strategy of continued expansion into the world's most popular superyacht destinations," said Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas. "The addition of this marquee Miami superyacht marina will provide existing and new clients enhanced flexibility to berth with IGY around the world. We are also very excited to host a variety of curated superyacht events throughout the year."

"We are very pleased to enter our partnership with IGY Marinas. Island Gardens Deep Harbour has been one of the most important superyacht destinations in the United States. It will now additionally be part of a global network with IGY Marinas' involvement, an addition we welcome. Once completed, the Island Gardens mixed-use project will be the centerpiece of Miami and on par with leading urban resort areas such as Monaco, St Tropez and Ibiza," said Mehmet Bayraktar, Chairman of Flagstone Property Group.

Yacht Haven Grande Miami at Island Gardens, with breathtaking views of the Miami skyline, sits on Watson Island and is only a few minutes' drive from both downtown Miami and South Beach, serving as the ideal yachting destination to experience all that Miami has to offer. The property also features The Deck at Island Gardens restaurant, described by Forbes as "Miami's Hottest New Restaurant."

To ensure a smooth and seamless transition for guests, IGY's team will work closely with Flagstone Property Group to incorporate the Marina into the IGY network. "We are absolutely thrilled to bring IGY's brand, elevated operating standards and Five-Platinum Anchor standards to this world class destination and look forward to delivering the best experiences possible to our valued customers," commented Kenny Jones MBE, IGY's Head of Global Operations.

Yacht Haven Grande Miami at Island Gardens is open and currently accepting reservations [email protected].

About Flagstone Property Group

Flagstone Property Group ("Flagstone") is the U.S. property development entity of Mehmet and Mustafa Bayraktar, leading European mixed-use commercial property developers. The Bayraktars formed Flagstone in early 2001 with the aim of establishing a U.S. property development portfolio. Flagstone's development approach reflects the principles and visions of Mehmet Bayraktar, who for many years led the development of some unique properties for his family and partners in Europe.

About Island Gardens

Island Gardens is a modern mixed-use development, boasting Miami's premier superyacht marina, which will be complemented by two luxury hotels (hotel-serviced and branded living), world-class retail, top restaurants and a water taxi transportation system servicing Miami and the beaches. Upon the completion of the upland development, the waterfront property at the heart of Miami will feature impeccably landscaped gardens, a cultured environment alive with public art installations and civic art and a beautiful public promenade overlooking the superyacht marina and the cityscape. Ideally situated between Miami Beach and Downtown Miami, with a short commute to Miami International Airport, Island Gardens is the crown jewel in the city's growth as a world-class destination. For more information, please visit www.islandgardens.com.

About IGY Marinas

IGY Marinas is the world's only international superyacht marina network, with 19 marinas operating in 11 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Turks & Caicos, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain. IGY has approximately 4,000 total berths under management and welcomes nearly 2,000 superyachts annually to its marinas.

