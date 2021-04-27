Island Oasis® Unveils Improved and Expanded Portfolio of Premium Beverage Mixes

Improvements to the Island Oasis portfolio also include the removal of preservatives and synthetic colors, as well as reductions in sugar content. All Island Oasis mixes are made with real fruit purees, juices and premium ingredients and have clean labels as they contain no artificial flavors, preservatives, synthetic colors or high-fructose corn syrup.

Commenting on the product release, Angela George, Island Oasis Brand Manager, said: "Island Oasis believes our customers should feel good about the beverages they serve, and as a true beverage partner we are committed to bringing forward market-relevant, on-trend and clean-label products. Our shelf-stable portfolio meets our commitments and, most importantly, evokes memorable, cherished moments. It's these moments people crave and keep coming back for."

Ms. George continued: "Released ahead of Cinco de Mayo, the expanded portfolio allows for the creation of tasty margaritas, cocktails, mocktails, frozen drinks, smoothies, agua frescas and premium lemonades. Island Oasis mixes are bursting with real, natural fruit flavor in every drop. They're specifically crafted to help bartenders easily mix their magic with every drink."

New—and also improved—Island Oasis premium beverage mixes

For the margarita beverage mix, the improvements include being reformulated with real juice from limes, lemons and oranges, cane sugar and a touch of salt; a 20% reduction in sugar; the addition of agave; and the removal of synthetic colors and preservatives.

For pina colada, sugar has been reduced by 13%; also, the taste profile has been improved through the addition of creamy coconut and sweet hints of real pineapple juice, and artificial flavor has been removed. In strawberry, the sugar content has been reduced by 17% and synthetic color has been removed. The net result is a completely taste-driven portfolio that features clean labels.

Significant sustainability benefits from sugar reduction

From a sustainability point of view, the reductions in sugar content deliver a substantial environmental benefit and positive impacts on society. Island Oasis's analysis indicates that the annualized benefits are a reduction of 60 million grams of sugar (equivalent to 394 million calories or 15 million sugar cubes), carbon reductions of almost 15,000 kgCO 2 e, (approximately 37,000 miles driven in a car), and 64 million fewer liters of water consumed, offsetting more than 3,200 showers.

Ms. George adds: "Island Oasis continues to research and find ways to make our premium-tasting beverage mixes as sustainably as possible. We are proud of the work our product development team has done to bring these enhancements to market and we think our customers and consumers will enjoy our new and improved portfolio of premium-quality beverage mixes."

Island Oasis was founded in 1984 with its signature strawberry daiquiri mix that became an overnight sensation and led to an expansion into new flavors, the development of the world's first shaver-blender, and broadened distribution. By the late 1980s, the Island Oasis name had grown so rapidly that the foodservice industry developed an entirely new frozen drink category. Today, Island Oasis continues to be the industry leader in quality and innovation, with a portfolio of high-quality frozen and shelf-stable beverage mixes. Island Oasis beverage mixes are meticulously crafted, using the freshest ingredients in order to deliver ultra-premium flavor every time. They make world-famous frozen drinks, are easy to use and store, and can be used with numerous beverage machines. Mix up signature cocktails, mocktails, frozen drinks, smoothies, agua frescas, milkshakes, and so much more.

