Island Of Hawai'i Volcano Update

There is absolutely no reason at this time for travelers to change or alter their leisure or business plans.

All of the Hawaiian Islands are unaffected by Kīlauea volcano except a remote area on the island of Hawai'i's east side. Out of the island's 4,028 square miles, only less than a 10-square-mile area of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivisions in Puna is affected.

Air Access: All flights into Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole - KOA (west) and Hilo International Airport - ITO (east) are operating normally.

Air Quality: Air quality on the island of Hawai'i remains largely unchanged with this situation. However, air quality near where the lava is flowing can be hazardous (SO2-sulfur dioxide), and officials are continuing to monitor air quality.

HAWAI'I COUNTY CIVIL DEFENSE ERUPTION MAP

To view the interactive map (please wait for the page to load), visit: https://bit.ly/2JV840r

AIRPORTS, ACCOMMODATIONS & ACTIVITIES

All airports on the island of Hawai'i continue to operate normally.

All accommodations, activities and attractions on the island are also operating normally, with the exception of those in the area affected by the lava activity.

Visitors who have already booked a trip to the island of Hawai'i with accommodations or activities in/near the Puna district, should call their provider with any questions or concerns.

ERUPTION LOCATION

The volcanic activity and where lava has flowed is limited to an isolated area in lower Puna on the island's east side.

This is more than 100 miles away from the western Kohala and Kona Coasts, where the island's major visitor accommodations and resorts are located. This is the area furthest from the current activity.

In addition, Hilo town is approximately 20 miles away and unaffected by Kīlauea volcano.

town is approximately 20 miles away and unaffected by Kīlauea volcano. Kīlauea is one of the most active volcanoes on Earth, and has been erupting for the past 35 years.

The topography of the island between east and west is unconducive for a natural flow.

Out of the island's 4,028 square miles, only less than a 10-square-mile area of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivisions in the district of Puna is affected.

AIR QUALITY

Air quality on the island of Hawai'i remains unchanged with the exception of the eruption location, which can have hazardous levels of SO2 (sulfur dioxide). Officials constantly monitor SO2 levels across the island. VOG or volcanic haze is relatively common on an island with active volcanoes, and the level of haze is dependent on volcanic activity and wind direction/strength. To view SO2 conditions in real-time across the state, visit http://www.hiso2index.info/. For statewide Air Quality, visit Air Now at https://bit.ly/2I33ixd (data and forecasts courtesy of the Hawai'i Department of Health – Environmental Health).

HAWAI'I VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK

Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park is currently open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. This includes Jaggar Museum (open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the outdoor overlook open until 10:00 p.m.), Kīlauea Visitor Center (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) and other areas listed here https://www.nps.gov/havo. Residents and visitors can still view the lava activity and glow from Halema'uma'u Crater.

For Park updates, visit https://www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/lava2.htm.

ACCESSIBILITY IN EAST HAWAI'I

As active volcanic vents are erupting in the area, all residents of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivisions are required to evacuate.

Pohoiki Road is closed from the intersection at Highway 132 down to Highway 137 to allow evacuation efforts of residents in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivisions to proceed whenever possible.

Residents and visitors who do not have official business in the active evacuation area (Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivisions) are asked to stay away to keep the roads as clear as possible and allow homeowners to evacuate.

Temporary flight restrictions are in place for most of lower Puna. Drones will be confiscated in this area.

Those who have rented accommodations or made tour reservations in the general area should check with those respective companies for the latest updates.

Unless otherwise noted, area businesses are open and accessible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and be prepared for increased traffic.

Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of State Parks has closed Lava Tree State Monument and Mackenzie State Recreation Area until further notice.

As a safety precaution, the County of Hawai'i has closed the Kalapana Viewing Area until further notice.

VOLCANOES IN HAWAI'I

Eruptions of Hawaiian volcanoes are typically nonexplosive or weakly explosive. Hawaiian eruptions, which is a term used by volcanologists worldwide to characterize similar eruptive style at other volcanoes, are usually gentle due to its highly fluid lava composition which tends to flow freely both beneath the surface and upon eruption. For more information about Hawaiian eruptions, visit https://pubs.usgs.gov/gip/hawaii/page26.html.

Travelers planning a trip to the island of Hawai'i who have questions can contact the Hawai'i Tourism United States Call Center at 1-800-GOHAWAII (1-800-464-2924). For other updates, visit http://hawaiitourismauthority.org/news/special-alert/.

HELPFUL LINKS

Hawai'i County Civil Defense

http://www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-alerts

Hawai'i County Eruption Map

https://bit.ly/2JV840r

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory / USGS

https://on.doi.gov/2FEPVBm

Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park

https://www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/lava2.htm

SO2 Measurement Map – Department of Health

http://www.hiso2index.info

General Air Quality / Air Now

https://bit.ly/2I33ixd

Hawaiian Eruptions

https://pubs.usgs.gov/gip/hawaii/page26.html

TOURISM UPDATES

Hawai'i Tourism Authority Special Alerts

http://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/news/special-alert/

TRAVELERS MAY CALL

Travelers planning a trip to the island of Hawai'i who have questions can contact the

Hawai'i Tourism United States Call Center at 1-800-GO-HAWAII (1-800-464-2924).

