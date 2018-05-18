Island Of Hawai'i Volcano Update: The Hawaiian Islands Are Safe For Residents And Visitors

Hawai'i is Open for Business: There is absolutely no reason for visitors planning a trip to the Hawaiian Islands to change or alter their leisure or business travel plans.

All accommodations, activities and attractions throughout the Hawaiian Islands are operating normally, with the exception of those in the area affected by the volcanic activity on the island of Hawai'i. Remote Location on the island of Hawai'i's East Side: None of the Hawaiian Islands are affected by Kīlauea volcano except a remote area along the Lower East Rift Zone on the island of Hawai'i's east side, Kīlauea Summit and surrounding areas.

None of the Hawaiian Islands are affected by Kīlauea volcano except a remote area along the Lower East Rift Zone on the island of Hawai'i's east side, Kīlauea Summit and surrounding areas. Kīlauea Summit Activity: Steam and ash outbursts from Halema'uma'u crater are occurring in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park (approximately 40 miles away from the Lower East Rift Zone) and being monitored. This is a natural occurrence as rocks fall into the crater and magma interacts with the groundwater (water table).

Steam and ash outbursts from Halema'uma'u crater are occurring in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park (approximately 40 miles away from the Lower East Rift Zone) and being monitored. This is a natural occurrence as rocks fall into the crater and magma interacts with the groundwater (water table). Air Quality: Air quality remains largely unchanged with this situation. However, air quality near where the volcanic activity on the island of Hawai'i is occurring can be hazardous (SO2-sulfur dioxide) and light ash fall may be present. Officials are continuing to monitor air quality.

LATEST UPDATE

MAY 17 KĪLAUEA SUMMIT ACTIVITY

At 4:17 a.m. HST on May 17, 2018, a steam and ash eruption occurred from Halema'uma'u Crater within Kīlauea Caldera at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, resulting in an ash cloud that drifted northeast. Ash emissions continue from Kīlauea summit, which may affect the surrounding areas toward Ka'ū, Volcano, Mountain View, Kea'au and as far as Hilo.

To protect yourself from ash:

Avoid excessive exposure to ash which is an eye and respiratory irritant.

Those with breathing issues should take extra precaution to minimize exposure.

Stay indoors and keep your windows closed.

If you're in a car, keep your windows closed and drive with caution.

All roads remain open.

For a guide on volcanic ash, visit https://bit.ly/2IjIqBV.

MESSAGE FROM HAWAI'I VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK

Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park emergency managers are urging motorists to slow down and use caution on Highway 11, particularly between mile markers 29 and 29, and Pi'i Mauna Road, due to cracks in the road and uneven surfaces resulting from an earthquake that occurred on May 16. In addition, motorists are reminded that stopping for non-emergency purposes along the side and shoulders of Highway 11 in Park territory to view the plumes is prohibited.

For Park updates, visit https://www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/lava2.htm.

HAWAI'I COUNTY CIVIL DEFENSE ERUPTION MAP

To view the interactive map (please wait for the page to load), visit: https://goo.gl/i7RbrB

BACKGROUND INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

AIRPORTS, ACCOMMODATIONS AND ACTIVITIES

All airports in the Hawaiian Islands continue to operate normally.

All accommodations, activities and attractions statewide are also operating normally, with the exception of those in the area affected by the volcanic activity on Hawai'i Island.

Visitors who have already booked a trip to the island of Hawai'i with accommodations or activities in/near the Puna district, should call their provider with any questions or concerns.

Effective May 12 , those who have vacation rental reservations in the Lower Puna restricted area should find alternative accommodations, until further notice.

EAST RIFT ZONE ERUPTION LOCATION

The volcanic activity and where lava has flowed along the East Rift Zone in/near Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivisions is limited to an isolated area in Lower Puna on the island of Hawai'i's east side. This area in the Puna district covers only less than a 10-square-mile area of the island's 4,028 square miles. The district of Puna is approximately 500 square miles, or the size of half of Rhode Island .

. This is more than 100 driving miles away from the western Kohala and Kona Coasts, where the island's major visitor accommodations and resorts are located, and the area furthest from the current activity.

and Kona Coasts, where the island's major visitor accommodations and resorts are located, and the area furthest from the current activity. In addition, Hilo town is approximately 20 miles away, and accommodations and activities are unaffected by Kīlauea volcano.

town is approximately 20 miles away, and accommodations and activities are unaffected by Kīlauea volcano. Kīlauea is one of the most active volcanoes on Earth, and has been erupting for the past 35 years.

The topography of the island between east and west is unconducive for a natural flow.

VACATION RENTALS IN LOWER PUNA AREA

Effective May 12 , the County of Hawai'i Civil Defense Agency has directed all vacation rental owners and operators in Lower Puna to cease operations so that emergency operations can focus on residents who live in the area.

, the County of Hawai'i Civil Defense Agency has directed all vacation rental owners and operators in Lower Puna to cease operations so that emergency operations can focus on residents who live in the area. The Lower Puna restricted area encompasses the area accessed by Highway 132 from Leilani Estates to Kapoho, Highway 137 from Kapoho to Kalapana, and Highway 130 from Pāhoa to Pohoiki, including Pāhoa's Black Sands Beach Subdivision.

Current vacation renters in this restricted area should find alternative accommodations outside the restricted area as soon as possible.

Until further notice, visitors who have vacation rental reservations in the restricted area should find alternative accommodations.

This directive has been issued to owners and operators of vacation rentals within the restricted area, online advertisers of vacation rentals, current vacation renters in the area, and vacation renters with reservations.

AIR QUALITY

Air quality throughout the Hawaiian Islands remains largely unchanged with the exception of where the volcanic activity is happening which can have hazardous levels of SO2 (sulfur dioxide). Officials constantly monitor SO2 levels across the island. VOG or volcanic haze is relatively common on an island with active volcanoes (consider Kīlauea has been erupting since 1983) and the level of haze is dependent on volcanic activity and wind direction/strength. To view SO2 conditions in real-time across the state, visit http://www.hiso2index.info/. For statewide Air Quality, visit Air Now at https://bit.ly/2I33ixd (data and forecasts courtesy of the Hawai'i Department of Health – Environmental Health).

REPORTS ABOUT ACID RAIN

News reports about acid rain during the Kīlauea eruption have mischaracterized the severity of its potential effect on human health. In fact, acid rain is a common occurrence anytime there is rainfall on an area where volcanic haze, or VOG, is in the atmosphere, whether on the island of Hawai'i or anywhere else in the world.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "Walking in acid rain, or even swimming in a lake affected by acid rain, is no more dangerous to humans than walking in normal rain or swimming in non-acidic lakes."

Data about the composition of rain falling on the island of Hawai'i is closely monitored on a continual basis by the National Atmospheric Deposition Program's National Trends Network.

Visit the State Department of Health's Hawai'i Interagency Vog Information Dashboard for the latest information at www.ivhhn.org/vog/.

HAWAI'I VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK

Most of Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park is closed until further notice. The Park's Kahuku Unit, which includes a 9-mile scenic drive, cinder cone, and several hiking options, is open during its normal hours, Friday through Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For Park updates, visit https://www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/lava2.htm. For Volcano Watch updates, visit https://on.doi.gov/2r8G4zE.

ACCESSIBILITY IN THE PUNA AREA

Road closures are taking place on select areas of Highway 130, 132 and 137.

No access is allowed at this time for residents of Lanipuna Gardens.

Residents and visitors who do not have official business in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens are asked to stay away from the area.

As a precaution, residents of Lower Puna between Kapoho and Kalapana are advised to be on alert in the event of possible volcanic activity in the area.

Temporary flight restrictions are in place for most of Lower Puna. Drones will be confiscated in this area.

Those who have rented accommodations or made tour reservations in the general area should check with those respective companies for the latest updates.

Unless otherwise noted, area businesses are open and accessible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and be prepared for increased traffic.

Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of State Parks has closed Lava Tree State Monument and Mackenzie State Recreation Area until further notice.

All beach parks in Lower Puna have been closed, including the Pohoiki Boat Ramp.

The County of Hawai'i has closed the Kalapana Viewing Area until further notice.

VOLCANOES IN HAWAI'I

Eruptions of Hawaiian volcanoes are typically nonexplosive or weakly explosive. Hawaiian eruptions, which is a term used by volcanologists worldwide to characterize similar eruptive style at other volcanoes, are usually gentle due to its highly fluid lava composition which tends to flow freely both beneath the surface and upon eruption. For more information about Hawaiian eruptions, visit https://pubs.usgs.gov/gip/hawaii/page26.html.

Travelers planning a trip to the Hawaiian Islands who have questions can contact the Hawai'i Tourism United States Call Center at 1-800-GO-HAWAII (1-800-464-2924). For other updates, visit http://hawaiitourismauthority.org/news/special-alert/.

HELPFUL LINKS

Hawai'i County Civil Defense

http://www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-alerts

Hawai'i County Eruption Map

https://goo.gl/i7RbrB

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory / USGS

https://on.doi.gov/2FEPVBm

Volcano Watch updates: https://on.doi.gov/2r8G4zE

Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park

https://www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/lava2.htm

Volcanic Ash Guide

https://bit.ly/2IjIqBV

SO2 Measurement Map – Department of Health

http://www.hiso2index.info

General Air Quality / Air Now

https://bit.ly/2I33ixd

State of Hawai'i Interagency Vog Information Dashboard

http://www.ivhhn.org/vog/

Hawaiian Eruptions

https://pubs.usgs.gov/gip/hawaii/page26.html

Na Leo TV (video media briefs)

http://naleo.tv/vod/

TOURISM UPDATES

Hawai'i Tourism Authority Special Alerts

http://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/news/special-alert/

TRAVELERS MAY CALL

Travelers planning a trip to the island of Hawai'i who have questions can contact the Hawai'i Tourism United States Call Center at 1-800-GO-HAWAII (1-800-464-2924).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/island-of-hawaii-volcano-update-the-hawaiian-islands-are-safe-for-residents-and-visitors-300650870.html

