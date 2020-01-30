Island Pacific Academy Partners With Carbon Lighthouse To Curb Energy Consumption

HONOLULU, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Pacific Academy announced a partnership with Carbon Lighthouse , a tech company delivering profitable climate solutions, to analyze and optimize its energy consumption and ultimately reduce its overall carbon emissions. Carbon Lighthouse will use its patented CLUES® platform to uncover hidden "Efficiency Reserves" throughout the campus and will work with Island Pacific Academy to ensure recommended efficiency measures are properly implemented to deliver guaranteed energy savings.

One of the nation's premier independent schools, Island Pacific Academy was founded with a commitment to equip students with a vision for the future and to foster a culture that inspires respect and empathy across its entire community. Sustainability and energy efficiency efforts enable the school to lead by example and demonstrate its respect to the local and global environmental community.

Island Pacific Academy also fosters a multisensory and constructivist learning culture and environment. The academy will take this innovative educational approach and use the Carbon Lighthouse project as an opportunity to teach students about climate change and energy efficiency from the real-world example in their own school.

"Carbon Lighthouse's energy efficiency technology and cost savings measures enable Island Pacific Academy to build on our existing sustainability efforts and further reduce our carbon footprint," said Gerald Teramae, head of school, Island Pacific Academy. "Our goal is to achieve 30-40% savings on our electric costs and reallocate those dollars to other educational initiatives for our students."

Carbon Lighthouse engineers layer in utility, weather, and other available data to create a highly accurate assessment of the Academy's energy use and model energy scenarios to inform a guaranteed calculation of energy savings and financial results. Carbon Lighthouse continues to stay engaged with the property teams to guarantee the real dollar value of these energy savings over time, all with zero upfront cost.

"Carbon Lighthouse is committed to reducing carbon emissions in Hawaiʻi by turning energy waste in buildings into guaranteed financial value to help leaders like Island Pacific Academy achieve their sustainability goals while saving significantly on expenses," said Brenden Millstein, CEO and Co-founder of Carbon Lighthouse. "Further, we applaud Island Pacific Academy for turning the project into a learning opportunity for its students – an investment in a more sustainable future."

Island Pacific Academy joins a growing number of organizations, including A&B Properties, Hawaiian Airlines, Aloha United Way, The Westin Maui, Royal Lahaina Resort, Elemental Excelerator and Ulupono Initiative that have been working with Carbon Lighthouse since 2016 to build a more sustainable and resilient Hawaiʻi through profit-driven carbon elimination.

ABOUT ISLAND PACIFIC ACADEMY

Island Pacific Academy (IPA), Kapolei's first independent private college preparatory school, opened in 2004. IPA's mission empowers students to unlock their potential by providing a well-rounded college and career preparatory education that values each child's individuality, builds confidence and character, and inspires future success as engaged citizens and life-long learners in a place where values matter. IPA's vision is to inspire and enable students to "Go Forward with Confidence" (I Mua Me Ka Haʻaheo) to become caring, contributing citizens who can succeed in an ever-changing world. IPA is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools and the Hawaii Association of Independent Schools. For more information, visit Island Pacific Academy or follow IPA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

ABOUT CARBON LIGHTHOUSE

Carbon Lighthouse is on a mission to stop climate change by making it easy and profitable for building owners to eliminate carbon emissions caused by wasted energy. The company's unique approach to efficiency production goes deep into buildings to uncover and constantly correct hidden inefficiencies that add up to meaningful financial value and carbon elimination that continues over time. Since 2010, commercial real estate, educational, hospitality and industrial customers nationwide have chosen Carbon Lighthouse to enhance building comfort, increase net operating income and achieve their sustainability goals. Carbon Lighthouse is an Elemental Excelerator 2016 Cohort Company, and has received multiple investments from Ulupono Initiative. For more information visit: www.carbonlighthouse.com .

SOURCE Carbon Lighthouse

Related Links

https://www.carbonlighthouse.com

