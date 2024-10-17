Island Pacific and GCash: A Partnership for Filipino Financial Empowerment

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Pacific Seafood Market, a beloved institution in the Filipino-American community, has forged a groundbreaking partnership with GCash, the Philippines' leading financial technology app. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between Filipinos in the United States and their loved ones back home, offering convenient and secure financial services right at their doorstep.

As Island Pacific and GCash continue to strengthen their partnership, they are committed to providing Filipinos in America with the tools and resources they need to thrive financially. This collaboration is a testament to the power of partnership in empowering communities and promoting financial inclusion.

With over 20 stores across California and Nevada, Island Pacific has long been a cornerstone of Filipino-American life. The partnership with GCash will empower Filipino shoppers to seamlessly send money, pay bills, and access other essential financial services directly from their local Island Pacific store.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to serving the Filipino community," said Maite Defensor, CEO of Island Pacific. "By providing GCash services for Filipinos abroad, we are making it easier for our customers to connect with their families and support their loved ones in the Philippines."

GCash, with its millions of users in the Philippines, offers a wide range of financial services, including money transfers, bill payments, savings in PH banks, and more. Through this partnership, Island Pacific customers can now conveniently access these services without leaving their neighborhood.

"We are thrilled to expand our reach to the Filipino community in America through our partnership with Island Pacific," said Martha Sazon, President and CEO of GCash. "This collaboration aligns with our mission of financial inclusion, making it easier for Filipinos worldwide to connect and support each other."

To celebrate this exciting partnership, Island Pacific customers who download the app and make their first cash in to GCash by connecting their US mobile Number and US Bank can enjoy exclusive rewards when showing their first GCash transaction to the cashiers at Island Pacific to receive 500 Island Pacific Bonus Rewards Points to redeem at the store. These incentives will make it even more rewarding for customers to utilize GCash for their financial needs by earning points that they can use towards future transactions at Island Pacific.

[Island Pacific Supermarket is a leading Filipino-American grocery chain, offering a wide selection of authentic Filipino food products and a diverse range of groceries to the Filipino-American community and beyond. With multiple locations across California and Nevada, Island Pacific Supermarket is committed to providing a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that celebrates Filipino culture, heritage, and cuisine.]

