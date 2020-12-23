Island Pacific Celebrates the Filipino "Pasko" Spirit with Community Driven Initiatives

The 12 day of "Pasko Pasabog", which translates to Christmas Explosion is the company's 12 day of raffle prizes for community members who are bonus rewards members leading up to Christmas Day. For every $50 spent, every customer gets one raffle ticket per day for a chance to win prizes such as food items, kitchen appliances and a 50-inch TV for Christmas Day. All winners are announced nightly on Island Pacific's Official Instagram (@islandpacificmarket) and Facebook pages (@IslandPacific).

In all Island Pacific locations during this Christmas season, National Artist of the Philippines for Music, Maestro Ryan Cayabyab's Christmas album, One Christmas can be heard playing. Filipino American premiere acapella group, The Filharmonic also showcases their latest Christmas song exclusively for Island Pacific TV entitled Sleigh Ride. Island Pacific is offering a shopping spree, to be picked by The Filharmonic for the Christmas Acapella contest by duetting Sleigh Ride on Tiktok. Winners of the social media contest will be announced on Island Pacific's official social media platforms.

Lastly, for all shoppers wanting to give the gift of Filipino Food, Island Pacific has curated a gift basket available at all locations at a highly discounted price of only $39.99, with items originally retailing for $89.99. Food items included are ingredients to make Filipino food favorites such as Filipino spaghetti, pancit bihon, fruit salad as well as this year's most used PPE items, hand sanitizers and face masks. Made with all Philippine materials such as abaca and basket weaving, the Pasko Gift Basket is being sold at highly limited quantities.

All these community driven initiatives are Island Pacific's way of saying "Maligayang Pasko" or Merry Christmas to everyone. Despite the challenges of 2020, the Island Pacific grocery team of frontliners stand committed to serve during this holiday season. Visit www.islandpacificmarket.com for all online orders or download the Island Pacific App on Google Play or Apple today.

[Island Pacific is supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Seafood to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 16 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.]

SOURCE Island Pacific Market

Related Links

http://www.islandpacificmarket.com

