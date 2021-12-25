Island Pacific launches Giving is Better Than Receiving Campaign with Sendwave for the Holidays

WALNUT, Calif., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Island Pacific Market launches the "Giving is Better Than Receiving" Campaign to all Island Pacific Bonus Rewards Card Members through their Sendwave partnership. As an Island Pacific bonus reward member, customers are now entitled to receive EXCLUSIVE discounts, offers and rewards just by signing up to be a Bonus reward Member. The Island Pacific BONUS rewards program is the gift that keeps on giving, especially with Sendwave, a money remittance app. Customers who send $1 or more to their loved ones in the Philippines for the first time through Sendwave will be matched by Island Pacific for a P1,000 cash gift that can be remitted to the Philippines, with no remittance fees. SAY GOODBYE TO REMITTANCE FEES FOREVER with high exchange rates!