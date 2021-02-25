Island Pacific Opens Its 17th Supermarket Location

This grand opening is special since it will be graced by Nicole Ponseca, Filipino Food pioneer and author of I AM A FILIPINO: AND THIS IS HOW WE COOK! Nicole is also a successful restaurateur of two groundbreaking Filipino establishment – Maharlika and Jeepney. She has been heralded for promoting Filipino Cuisine to the mainstream US Market. According to The Washington Posts, "The influence the two restaurants have had on Filipino-American restaurants is immeasurable." Celebrated as cookbook of the year by The New Yorker, NY Times, LA Times, Saveur, Food and Wine, and Chicago Tribune, Nicole's first cookbook "I Am A Filipino", was also recognized by The James Beard Foundation as a finalist for International Cookbook of the Year. This is definitely exciting news for the Filipino community in Las Vegas.

Ponseca's cookbook also inspired the décor of the newest Island Pacific location. A wall dedicated to her cookbook is prominently displayed in the store as an ode to her pioneering vision for Filipino foods' place in American society. The chef will have her cookbook available for purchase, and will be signing limited copies for customers. Ponseca will also be doing a cooking demo of Pancit Guisado on site that will be live streamed on the Island Pacific official Facebook page. Social distancing and mask enforcement will be mandatory at all times during the grand opening weekend.



[Island Pacific is supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Seafood to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 16 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.]

