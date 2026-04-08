ISLAND PACIFIC SEAFOOD MARKET'S "PHILHOUSE" EARNS TOP SPOT IN LAS VEGAS; CELEBRATES FILIPINO FOOD MONTH

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Pacific Seafood Market is proud to announce that its celebrated in-house dining destination, Philhouse, has officially been recognized as a top culinary spot in Las Vegas by Dailywise.com. This accolade solidifies Island Pacific's reputation not just as a premier grocer, but as a vibrant cultural hub for authentic Philippine heritage.

Taste the best of Las Vegas! 🏆 Our very own Philhouse was just named a top culinary destination by Dailywise.com. Come see why Island Pacific is not just a grocery market but a destination for authentic Filipino flavors. April is also Filipino Food Month! From regional classics to the street food you love, we’re celebrating 'Buwan ng Kalutong Filipino' all month long. #Philhouse #VegasEats #IslandPacific"

The achievement perfectly aligns with the start of Filipino Food Month (Buwan ng Kalutong Filipino) this April. This year's theme, "Connected by Taste: The Filipino Food in the Flavors of ASEAN," positions Filipino culinary heritage as a driver of cultural diplomacy and inclusive growth.

"Our mission is to make Filipino food a staple in every American household," says Chef Janjie Ocoma, Executive Corporate Chef of Philhouse. "While pancit and lumpia are favorites, we want to showcase our full diversity, from traditional regional dishes to smoky street food. We want the community to see that Philippine food is a global contender."

Celebrating Community and Heritage

Island Pacific's commitment to culture remains at the forefront of its operations. Following the success of the 5th Annual Lumpia Eating Contest in March, we continue to host weekly community events, including:

Bingo Panalo: Fun-filled sessions open to all community members.

Fun-filled sessions open to all community members. Filipino Street Food Markets: Authentic weekend markets at select locations.

Authentic weekend markets at select locations. Regional Recipes: For those looking to bring these flavors into their own kitchens, Island Pacific now features a curated collection of regional recipes on their website at www.islandpacificmarket.com.

As April honors the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, Island Pacific invites the public to explore the rich history of the Philippines through its culinary flavors. Whether dining in at Philhouse or cooking regional specialties at home, there are more ways than ever to celebrate.

Visit Philhouse inside Island Pacific locations this April to experience authentic Philippine cuisine from various regions of the Philippine Islands. Follow @IslandPacificMarket on social media for schedules regarding our weekend community festivities, and special Filipino Food Month highlights.

About Island Pacific Supermarket Island Pacific Supermarket is a leading Filipino-American grocery chain offering authentic products to communities across California and Nevada. Island Pacific is committed to providing a unique shopping experience that celebrates Filipino culture, heritage, and world-class cuisine.

SOURCE Island Pacific Market