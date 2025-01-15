Island Pacific Supermarket Extends Support for First Responders and Hosts Successful Volunteer Campaign

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Pacific Supermarket successfully completed a community-driven volunteer campaign over the weekend, with many volunteers joining efforts to assemble care packs and distribute food and beverages to wildfire-affected communities. To continue its efforts, Island Pacific is extending its free meals for first responders program until January 20, 2025.

Relief goods were delivered to the LA Regional Food Bank in City of Industry, with two Island Pacific locations in Southern California serving as volunteer hubs. Volunteers picked up thousands of food and beverage items to distribute to regional centers in need.

This initiative was enhanced by SoCal Filipinos, an online Facebook community group that:

Provided volunteers to support Island Pacific's efforts.

Curated a list of GoFundMe campaigns for Filipino families affected by the wildfires (GoFund Me for Filipino Families).

"Witnessing the community come together was truly inspiring. We are deeply grateful to the volunteers, partners, and everyone who contributed to this effort," said Maite Defensor, CEO of Island Pacific Supermarket.

As a gesture of gratitude, Island Pacific's Philhouse Restaurant is offering free meals to first responders at the following locations through January 20th:

Granada Hills

Santa Clarita

Canoga Park

Los Angeles

West Covina

Long Beach

Cerritos

Lake Forest

"Providing hot, comforting meals is the least we can do to thank first responders for their tireless service," said Ramon Gumapac, VP of Operations for Philhouse.

Island Pacific and SoCal Filipinos remain committed to supporting the Los Angeles community as it recovers from these wildfires and will assess evolving needs to announce further relief efforts as necessary.

