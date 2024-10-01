Island Pacific Supermarket Ranks Among Top 20 Best Large Workplaces in Retail by Fortune Magazine for 2024

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Pacific Supermarket is thrilled to announce its inclusion in Fortune Magazine's "Top 20 Best Large Workplaces in Retail" for 2024. The Filipino-American supermarket chain has made an impressive leap in the rankings, securing the 11th spot, up from 17th in 2023. Founded in 2000, Island Pacific is one of the youngest companies on the list and the only ethnic supermarket to be recognized, operating just 20 locations at the time of publication.

Now ranked higher than retail giants like Aldi and Dick's Sporting Goods for the first time, Island Pacific joins an elite group that includes Wegmans Food Markets, Target, Publix Supermarket, and Walmart.

Maria Theresa "Maite" Defensor, who took on the role of CEO this year, shared her admiration for the company's deep-rooted culture: "One of the most fascinating things I discovered when I joined Island Pacific is the care and respect management has for its employees. This unique culture, where employees are treated as family, must have been in place for many years, and it's clear that it has played a major role in our company's success. It's this culture of care and inclusivity that makes Island Pacific such a special place to work and has driven our recognition by Fortune Magazine."

The Fortune ranking celebrates Island Pacific's commitment to employee well-being, diversity, and its strong community-focused approach. Since its founding, the supermarket has become a staple in the Filipino-American community, offering authentic Filipino and Asian products while expanding its reach to serve a broad and diverse customer base.

