Island Pacific Supermarkets to Close Six Select Stores

WALNUT, Calif., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Store closing sales have begun at six Island Pacific Supermarkets stores in California. Liquidation discounts are being offered at every closing location and sales will continue until all merchandise has been sold. The remaining 17 Island Pacific stores will operate their businesses as usual.

Founded in 2000 in Panorama City, Calif., Island Pacific has become a leader in the sale and promotion of Filipino cuisine. The company is currently consolidating operations to introduce greater efficiencies into the chain. The six stores slated for closure are located in National City, San Jose, American Canyon, Rancho Cucamonga, Chula Vista, and Los Angeles.

A joint venture of Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group will supervise the liquidation sales. "We encourage consumers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products," said a spokesperson for the JV group. "Given the tremendous savings that this event offers, we are sure that merchandise will be selling off very quickly."

The JV Group also indicated that select fixtures, furnishings and equipment in the closing stores will also be for sale.

About Tiger Capital Group­, LLC: Tiger Capital Group and its affiliates provide asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. Tiger maintains domestic offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco, and international offices in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia. To learn more about Tiger, please visit www.TigerGroup.com.

About Great American Group, LLC: Great American Group is a leading provider of asset disposition and auction solutions, advisory and valuation services, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. Great American Group efficiently leverages its sector expertise and deploys resources to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional service firms in maximizing the value of their assets. To learn more about Great American Group, please visit www.greatamerican.com

